Colorado Christian University Appoints Dr. David Corbin as Provost

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Colorado Christian University (CCU) has announced the appointment of David Corbin, Ph.D., as its next Provost, the University's chief academic officer.

Dr. Corbin brings more than two decades of experience as a scholar, educator, and senior academic leader in Christian higher education. He most recently served as Dean of the School of Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at The King's College, where enrollment doubled during his three-year tenure. He later served as Provost and Interim President at Providence Christian College, providing academic and executive leadership during a period of institutional transition.

Throughout his career, Dr. Corbin has taught political philosophy, American politics, international relations, and politics and literature at institutions including the University of New Hampshire, Boston University, The King's College, and Providence Christian College. His academic work reflects a deep engagement with political philosophy, public life, and the integration of faith and learning.

Most recently, Dr. Corbin served as an Executive Partner at Exemplar Advisors, where he guided mission-aligned school-founding initiatives and institutional improvement efforts. Prior to that, he served as Head of School at Geneva School of Boerne, a classical Christian K-12 preparatory school in Texas, where he provided executive leadership focused on academic excellence, institutional growth, and mission alignment.

"Colorado Christian University is at an important moment in its academic life, and Dr. Corbin is the right leader for this season," said Eric Hogue, President of Colorado Christian University. "He is a thoughtful academic leader whose life and work reflect a deep commitment to Christ, truth, and the formation of students for faithful service. He understands that a university's academic strength is inseparable from its spiritual mission, and I am confident that under his leadership, CCU will continue to advance a rigorous, Christ-centered academic vision that serves both the Church and the world."

"It is an extraordinary privilege to join Colorado Christian University at such a pivotal moment in its history," Dr. Corbin said. "CCU is a beacon for Christ-centered higher education, and I am honored to advance this mission alongside President Hogue and the outstanding faculty and staff who live it out each day. I am eager to build upon the strong work already underway across the University, including the growth and innovation within both colleges at CCU." Dr. Corbin earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from the University of New Hampshire and completed his PhD in political science at Boston University. A scholar of political philosophy and public life, he is a published author and has participated in a range of academic and civic endeavors throughout his career.

Dr. Corbin and his wife, Catie, live in Colorado with their children. He will officially begin his role as Provost on Monday, March 9.

For a full resolution photo of Dr. Corbin, please download here .

About Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University , founded in 1914, is the premier Christian university in the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, CCU provides Christ-centered higher education equipping students to impact the world with grace and truth. With a mission of cultivating the mind without compromising the heart, CCU integrates biblical truth with academic excellence. Students are prepared to lead with moral clarity, spiritual depth and professional competence across a variety of vocations and callings.

-30-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Victoria Johnson

A. Larry Ross Communications

830-928-8303

Victoria@alarryross.com

SOURCE: Colorado Christian University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/colorado-christian-university-appoints-dr.-david-corbin-as-provost-1140171