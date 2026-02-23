Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 21:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colorado Christian University Appoints Dr. David Corbin as Provost

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Colorado Christian University (CCU) has announced the appointment of David Corbin, Ph.D., as its next Provost, the University's chief academic officer.

Dr. Corbin brings more than two decades of experience as a scholar, educator, and senior academic leader in Christian higher education. He most recently served as Dean of the School of Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at The King's College, where enrollment doubled during his three-year tenure. He later served as Provost and Interim President at Providence Christian College, providing academic and executive leadership during a period of institutional transition.

Throughout his career, Dr. Corbin has taught political philosophy, American politics, international relations, and politics and literature at institutions including the University of New Hampshire, Boston University, The King's College, and Providence Christian College. His academic work reflects a deep engagement with political philosophy, public life, and the integration of faith and learning.

Most recently, Dr. Corbin served as an Executive Partner at Exemplar Advisors, where he guided mission-aligned school-founding initiatives and institutional improvement efforts. Prior to that, he served as Head of School at Geneva School of Boerne, a classical Christian K-12 preparatory school in Texas, where he provided executive leadership focused on academic excellence, institutional growth, and mission alignment.

"Colorado Christian University is at an important moment in its academic life, and Dr. Corbin is the right leader for this season," said Eric Hogue, President of Colorado Christian University. "He is a thoughtful academic leader whose life and work reflect a deep commitment to Christ, truth, and the formation of students for faithful service. He understands that a university's academic strength is inseparable from its spiritual mission, and I am confident that under his leadership, CCU will continue to advance a rigorous, Christ-centered academic vision that serves both the Church and the world."

"It is an extraordinary privilege to join Colorado Christian University at such a pivotal moment in its history," Dr. Corbin said. "CCU is a beacon for Christ-centered higher education, and I am honored to advance this mission alongside President Hogue and the outstanding faculty and staff who live it out each day. I am eager to build upon the strong work already underway across the University, including the growth and innovation within both colleges at CCU." Dr. Corbin earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from the University of New Hampshire and completed his PhD in political science at Boston University. A scholar of political philosophy and public life, he is a published author and has participated in a range of academic and civic endeavors throughout his career.

Dr. Corbin and his wife, Catie, live in Colorado with their children. He will officially begin his role as Provost on Monday, March 9.

For a full resolution photo of Dr. Corbin, please download here.

About Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University, founded in 1914, is the premier Christian university in the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, CCU provides Christ-centered higher education equipping students to impact the world with grace and truth. With a mission of cultivating the mind without compromising the heart, CCU integrates biblical truth with academic excellence. Students are prepared to lead with moral clarity, spiritual depth and professional competence across a variety of vocations and callings.

-30-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Victoria Johnson
A. Larry Ross Communications
830-928-8303
Victoria@alarryross.com

SOURCE: Colorado Christian University



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/colorado-christian-university-appoints-dr.-david-corbin-as-provost-1140171

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.