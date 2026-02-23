Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Visit Red Metals Corp (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) at Booth #2538 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. is a CSE-listed mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing their premier copper-gold-cobalt property, the Carrizal Property, in Chile's III Region.As the world's leading copper producing nation, Chile is famous for world-class, low-grade, high-tonnage deposits but also possesses massive potential in undeveloped mid-sized, high-grade, copper-gold deposits. Chile has consistently been ranked as one of the most politically stable countries in which to invest, contains excellent infrastructure and possesses a mining-educated workforce.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

