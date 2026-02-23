Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Highway 50 Gold Corp. (TSXV: HWY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 18, 2026 (the "Offering"). The Company will now raise gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000 in the Offering via the issuance of up to 5,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of one year from the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for: (i) a drill program at the Company's Gold Knob project, and (ii) general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the Exchange. Finder's fees of 6% (or such other amount as determined by the Company) may be paid to arm's length finders in cash and/or finder's warrants on some or all of the proceeds raised in the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Gordon P. Leask, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada's crustal architecture.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering; the Company's ability to complete the Offering and receive acceptance from the Exchange to the completion of the Offering; the Company's proposed plans for the exploration of the Gold Knob project; and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the Company does not complete all or any part of the Offering; the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance to the Offering; changes in metal prices, changes in the availability of funding, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly the actual events may differ martially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284952

Source: Highway 50 Gold Corp.