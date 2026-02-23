Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FSE: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending 2026 PDAC at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Shareholders and investors are invited to meet the Sonoro team at Booth 2330 in the Investor Exchange, located in the MTCC South building. We also invite you to join President and CEO Kenneth MacLeod at the Corporate Presentations for Investors (CPI) series and Mexico Mining Forum.

CPI Series

Sonoro will be at the Gold 1 CPI series to present the Company's flagship Cerro Caliche gold project located in Sonora Mexico. The presentation will highlight recent updates to the project as well as upcoming plans for expansion.

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 3:45pm

Location: Investment Hub theatre

Mexico Mining Forum

Sonoro's President and CEO, Kenneth MacLeod, will be a panelist at the Mexico Mining Forum 2026 PDAC.

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 12:10pm

Event: The Mexico Opportunity: Exploration Priorities for Unlocking Value

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

