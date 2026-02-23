Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - On 17 February in Kyiv, GGBET UA organized a media event for players of the legendary Ukrainian club and representatives of Ukraine's top sports media. Journalists trained with footballers in Dynamo's first team under the guidance of the team's coaches, played a short match in mixed squads, and took part in a Q&A session.

GGBET UA hosts an open FC Dynamo Kyiv training session with journalists

As the team's title sponsor, GGBET UA took a creative approach to the organization of the event and went beyond a regular media briefing. A joint training session for the journalists and star players, and a practice match in mixed squads, put both the journalists and players in good spirits, and created a cool, informal atmosphere. After the game, a Q&A session took place, where FC Dynamo's winter training camp and preparation for the second half of the season in the Ukrainian Premier League, led by the team's new coach, Ihor Kostyuk, were discussed.



In Ukraine, where football is one of the most popular sports, playing with the players of renowned clubs is a chance to go through your own unique experience: to live out your childhood dream, remember your sporting background, get up close to legends, and more. This is part of the cultural code that is close to GGBET UA and a reference to one of the brand's values: creating events that blur the lines between beloved teams and their audiences.

The collaboration between GGBET UA and Dynamo started in 2024, when the Ukrainian bookmaker became the club's official partner in European cup matches and the official sponsor of its winter training camp. In 2025, GGBET UA became the club's title sponsor for three years.

