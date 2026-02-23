Nebius Group

Amsterdam, February 23, 2026 - Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced that Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO, and Marc Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference. The session is scheduled for March 4 at 7:45 AM (PT) / 10:45 AM (ET) / 4:45 PM (CET).

The registration link to the live webcast and a replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub .



About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius Group also includes Avride (a leading developer of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots) and TripleTen (a leading edtech platform reskilling people for careers in tech) and owns equity stakes in other companies including ClickHouse and Toloka.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit www.nebius.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations: media@nebius.com