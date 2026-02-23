Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of Fiscal 2025 Annual Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market open on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The financial results and any accompanying materials will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website in the Investors section.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada's largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr, and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company's international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its GreenTec medical cannabis brand, accessible via the GreenTec Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca.

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact:

Avant Brands Investor Relations

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding anticipated timing of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, changes in consumer demand, regulatory developments in Canada and international markets, competitive pressures, supply chain constraints, and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avant undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avant-brands-announces-timing-of-release-of-fiscal-2025-annual-result-1140185