CL Workshop Group Ltd: Announces Its Strategic Partnership with Guizhou Zhongke Molecular Biotechnology Co., Ltd

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND MACAU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / CL Workshop Group Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq:NWGL), a global leading vertically-integrated forestry company headquartered in Macau, today announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with Guizhou Zhongke Molecular Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongke Molecular"). Both parties will jointly build and expand the dealer sales system and channel network.

Under the cooperation framework, both parties plan to collaborate in areas such as dealer recruitment and access, training and certification, channel policies and compliance management, market support and material empowerment, as well as dealer management processes (including digital management and operational synergy) to enhance the market coverage efficiency and terminal reach capacity in key regions, and promote the large-scale and standardized development of the sales system.

About CL Workshop Group Limited

We are a global leading vertically-integrated forestry company headquartered in Macau that focuses on FSC business operations. Our operations cover both up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution. We offer a broad line of products through our worldwide network. In addition, we intend to capture the significant growth in the carbon market through carbon asset development, carbon trading and other related business by taking the advantage of our own concession rights reserves and professional FSC forest management team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

