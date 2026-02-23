ROHL Global Networks Selects Bronson.AI for Multi-Year Process and AI Modernization Program

North American Infrastructure Leader Engages AI and Data Analytics Firm to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / ROHL Global Networks, a leading North American telecommunications and infrastructure company, today announced it has engaged Bronson.AI, a Data and AI company specializing in predictive analytics and data-driven solutions, to deliver a comprehensive multi-year process and AI modernization program.

ROHL Global Networks has grown from a small family business into a multinational firm that owns and operates over 1,200 kilometres of fiber optic network through its subsidiary ROHL Gateway Fiber, providing carrier-grade connectivity to data centres in Western Canada and Internet Exchanges in Seattle and Toronto. The company has connected over 50 First Nations communities with vital broadband services. Bronson.AI brings deep expertise in data strategy, automation, cloud migration, and predictive analytics.

The engagement comes as ROHL expands aggressively into renewable energy, data centre connectivity, and advanced network services. To date, the company's renewable energy division has completed over 4.7 million linear feet of wind and solar installations across North America and is actively developing Indigenous-led data infrastructure combining clean energy with edge computing in Canada's North. Bronson.AI will assess ROHL's business processes and implement the data, automation, and cloud infrastructure to support this continued growth.

"We've spent nearly sixty years building the infrastructure that connects communities and powers the future," said Hans Bongers, CEO of ROHL Global Networks. "Now we're applying that same commitment to our own operations. With Bronson.AI, we're building the digital capabilities to match the physical infrastructure we deliver every day. A future-ready company building future-ready solutions."

"ROHL builds critical infrastructure in some of the toughest terrain on the continent. They're bringing that same pioneering spirit to their own digital transformation," said Martin McGarry, President of Bronson.AI. "That mindset is rare. Our job is to match it with the data foundations and automation that will help them scale for years to come."

Founded in 1967, ROHL Global Networks is a leading North American telecommunications and infrastructure firm headquartered in Acheson, Alberta. ROHL provides turnkey design, deployment, construction, and maintenance services for the telecommunications, utilities, and renewable energy industries. The company owns and operates over 1,200 km of fiber optic network and has connected over 50 First Nations communities across Canada. Visit www.rohlglobal.com.

Bronson.AI helps organizations unlock the value of their data using AI and predictive analytics to support the achievement of organizational goals. Founded in 1991 in Ottawa, Ontario, the company has delivered over 1,000 projects across government and private sectors, and holds SOC 2 Type II certification. Visit www.bronson.ai.

Hans Bongers | CEO, ROHL Global Networks | info@rohlglobal.com | 1-877-453-1290

Martin McGarry | President, Bronson.AI | info@bronson.ai | 1-844-391-0019

