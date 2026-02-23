Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

The Company's core strategy remains focused on growing and enhancing the NorthStar Bets online betting platform, which is known for its user-friendly interface, strong customer service, ongoing product innovation, and Canadian roots. Further enhancements to the core player experience and product functionality to drive retention and engagement will support the Company's approach going forward.

In 2026, the Company is executing a disciplined operating plan to progress towards profitability through advertising efficiency, operating leverage, and cost management. These initiatives are intended to preserve cash resources, improve near-term returns on invested capital, and continue to enhance the quality and functionality of the Company's product offerings.

As part of this plan, the Company has taken targeted actions to streamline general and administrative expenses. These actions are expected to result in approximately $3 million in annualized G&A cost savings, with the full financial impact expected to phase in over the course of 2026. In parallel, management continues to evaluate and implement additional operating and marketing efficiencies through oversight of discretionary advertising spend decisions and ongoing optimization of vendor and services contracts.

"We are focused on taking deliberate, measured steps to position the Company for profitability," said Corey Goodman, Interim Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar. "The expected annualized G&A savings reflect measures that have largely been implemented. Building on these reductions, management is actively deploying additional efficiency and operating leverage initiatives across services, marketing spend, and cost of goods sold that are expected to materially enhance the Company's EBITDA profile. In parallel, targeted investments in the product experience are being made to improve retention and increase the stability and predictability of revenue over time."

Key initiatives supporting these objectives include:

improving advertising productivity through more targeted and return-driven media deployment;

reducing reliance on external advertising agencies, further rationalizing agency fees, and renegotiating key vendor and services contracts as advertising spend levels are recalibrated;

continuing to prioritize customer retention through enhancements to the player experience, customer outreach, and internal processes;

selectively reducing salaried personnel and contracted services where efficiencies can be achieved and service levels can be maintained; and

refocusing the Company's content strategy by reducing costs associated with the production of Sports Insights content and The Boost.

Taken together, these initiatives are expected to have a meaningful impact on the Company's EBITDA profile as cost efficiencies and operating leverage are realized over the course of 2026.

The Company expects to continue to incur a declining portion of cash expenditures associated with resources being phased out of the business during a transition period through 2026, with the revised expense run rate expected to be fully reflected beginning in 2027. The Company expects to record certain restructuring-related costs in connection with these initiatives, which would be recognized in accordance with applicable international financial reporting standards. Management continues to actively monitor liquidity and capital requirements as these initiatives are implemented. The Company's capital structure and lender relationships remain an important part of its broader operating and capital planning process. The cost reduction initiatives are expected to strengthen the Company's covenant position in 2026, and constructive discussions with its senior lender are ongoing.

Additional details regarding the Company's financial outlook, liquidity and associated risks were described in its management's discussion & analysis dated November 26, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar \is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "BET" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSBBF". For more information on the Company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

