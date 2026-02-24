Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement with Highlander Silver Corp. ("Highlander Silver") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which, Highlander Silver will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bear Creek (the "Bear Creek Shares") (that it does not already own) as previously announced in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2026 and as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated January 16, 2026 (the "Circular"), each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by the holders of Bear Creek Shares, holders of stock options of Bear Creek, holders of restricted share units of Bear Creek, and holders of deferred share units of Bear Creek (collectively, the "Voting Securityholders") at the Company's special meeting of Voting Securityholders held on February 19, 2026.

Assuming the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Arrangement, including regulatory approval, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about February 26, 2026. Upon closing of the Arrangement, shareholders of Bear Creek will be entitled to receive the 0.1175 common shares of Highlander Silver in exchange for each Bear Creek Share held. Registered holders of Bear Creek Shares can submit their letter of transmittal along with their share certificates, if applicable, that represent their Bear Creek Shares to Endeavor Trust Corporation in order to receive the consideration under the Arrangement. Further information regarding the Arrangement and the completion of a letter of transmittal is available in the Circular.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things the terms and conditions of the Arrangement; satisfaction of all conditions precedent of the Arrangement; receipt of final regulatory approval of the Arrangement; and the closing and expected timing of closing of the Arrangement. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

In respect of these forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including: assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, any other approvals; and the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. This timeline may change for a number of reasons, including an inability to secure necessary approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on a timely basis, if at all; the conditions to the consummation of the Arrangement may not be satisfied; the risk that the Arrangement may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; the possibility that legal proceedings may be instituted against Highlander Silver, Bear Creek, and/or others relating to the Arrangement and the outcome of such proceedings; the possible occurrence of an event, change or other circumstance that could result in termination of the Arrangement; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Failure to obtain the requisite approvals, or the failure of the parties to otherwise satisfy the conditions to or complete the Arrangement may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms, or at all. In addition, if the Arrangement is not completed, the dedication of substantial resources of the Company to complete the Arrangement could have a material adverse impact on Bear Creek's share price, its current business relationships and on its current and future operations, financial condition, and prospects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285010

Source: Bear Creek Mining Corporation