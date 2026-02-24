Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTCQX: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Geoff Hampson, President and CEO of Soma Gold Corp., will deliver a corporate presentation, participate in panel discussions, and meet with investors to discuss Soma's operational performance, exploration strategy, and growth outlook.

"We are pleased to join this high-calibre gathering of growth-focused companies and investors," said Mr. Hampson. "Soma's consistent operational execution, strong financial performance, and continued investment in high-impact exploration put us in a great position to engage new shareholders and deepen relationships with long-term capital partners."

This invitation-only event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood, brings together leading small-cap growth companies and global institutional investors for a day of presentations, investor meetings, and industry panels.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto More Info: www.centuriononecapital.com/toronto-conference

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

