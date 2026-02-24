Expo Contratista Launches "Latino Build Show" to Help Fight Construction's Skilled Worker Shortage at Phoenix Convention Center

Expo Contratista today announced the launch of the Latino Build Show

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Expo Contratista today announced the launch of the Latino Build Show, a new interactive experience at this year's Expo Contratista on September 11 and 12 at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Latino Build Show will highlight live product installations by Latino trade professionals and provide valuable, hands-on learning for DIYers and contractors alike.

The launch comes at a critical moment for the U.S. construction industry, which is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled labor. Retirement rates among construction workers are expected to climb sharply in the coming years, with some estimates suggesting up to 40 % of the current construction workforce could retire by 2030, worsening an already strained labor market.

At the same time, the sector continues to struggle to recruit enough qualified workers to meet demand, with shortages estimated at hundreds of thousands of skilled roles nationwide. This widening gap not only threatens project timelines and costs, but also puts pressure on existing workers and limits the ability of firms to grow.

"As the construction labor gap grows, we need fresh approaches to attract and retain talent," said Sergio Terreros, spokesperson for Expo Contratista. "The Latino Build Show is our contribution to that effort - showcasing talented Latino tradespeople, elevating their work, and inspiring the next generation to pursue meaningful, high-skill careers in the trades."

Addressing the Skilled Worker Shortage Through Education and Exposure

The Latino Build Show is designed to:

Provide live installation demonstrations from experienced Latino trade professionals

Offer practical, step-by-step guidance on tools, products, and techniques

Connect DIY homeowners and contractors with real-world skills and insight

Highlight the value of skilled trades careers to young workers and career changers

Give manufacturers and brands a platform to demonstrate products in action

With the industry needing to accelerate recruitment and training of skilled workers, initiatives like the Latino Build Show play a critical role in raising visibility and creating pathways into the trades.

"Expo Contratista is committed to supporting the long-term health of the construction workforce," continued Terreros. "By providing live educational experiences and championing the contributions of Latino professionals, we're helping to build a future where the industry can thrive."

Event Details

Latino Build Show

Expo Contratista

September 11-12

Phoenix Convention Center

For more information on attending, exhibiting, or sponsoring, visit www.expocontratista.com

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista is a premier trade event dedicated to serving the Latino construction and contracting community. The event connects contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, and professionals through education, networking, and business-growth opportunities.

