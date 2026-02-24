Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Collagen Market to Grow at 7.25% CAGR Through 2031 Driven by Asia-Pacific Demand and Functional Food Applications, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the collagen market size reached USD 1.42 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The global collagen market is being reshaped by rising healthy-aging demand, functional food reformulation, and accelerating adoption of beauty-from-within products. Advances in precision fermentation, marine sourcing, and increasing regulatory clarity across the United States and Europe are further strengthening the market's growth outlook while expanding ingredient sourcing strategies.

Collagen Market: Key Growth Drivers

Trends Reshape Functional Nutrition and Wellness

One of the most defining collagen market trends is the integration of hydrolyzed collagen peptides into mainstream food and beverage categories. The collagen market analysis indicates growing incorporation into protein bars, fortified dairy products, ready-to-drink beverages, and performance nutrition blends. Functional food manufacturers are increasingly positioning collagen as a daily wellness ingredient rather than a niche supplement. This shift is expanding collagen market share across sports nutrition and active-aging categories, where amino acid composition supports joint mobility and skin elasticity claims. Regulatory clarity around structure-function claims is accelerating product launches and shortening commercialization timelines. As a result, the collagen market forecast suggests sustained reformulation cycles across both mass-market and premium functional food segments.

Healthy Aging Demographics Support Long-Term Collagen Market Growth

The global collagen market growth trajectory remains closely tied to demographic shifts. As populations age, demand for joint support, bone health, and preventative nutrition solutions continues to expand. The collagen supplements market is increasingly aligned with mobility and structural health positioning. Type-specific formulations derived from bovine, marine, and poultry sources are shaping collagen market segmentation, allowing brands to target precise health outcomes. Collagen market growth analysis also shows rising healthcare professional engagement, with supplementation gaining traction as a complementary strategy within broader wellness regimens. Education around dosage and collagen type differentiation remains critical to unlocking full collagen market potential.

Beauty-From-Within Innovation Expands Collagen Market Share

The beauty-from-within movement has significantly altered the global collagen market landscape. Nutricosmetics are redefining collagen products as ingestible skincare solutions, contributing to accelerated collagen market growth across Asia-Pacific and Western markets alike. Liquid collagen formats, flavored sachets, and combination formulas integrating vitamins and botanical extracts are capturing premium positioning. These innovations are expanding collagen market share within personal care adjacencies while increasing average basket size for beauty brands entering the supplement category.

Collagen market trends suggest that consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-consume formats will continue to influence product development strategies during the forecast period.

Collagen Market Segmentation Highlights

By Source

Animal-Based: Derived primarily from bovine (cattle) hides and bones, or porcine (pig) skin. This is the most common source for traditional supplements and industrial uses.

Derived primarily from bovine (cattle) hides and bones, or porcine (pig) skin. This is the most common source for traditional supplements and industrial uses. Marine-Based: Extracted from fish scales and skin. It is often preferred for its high bioavailability (smaller particle size) and for those following pescatarian diets.

By Form

Powder: The most popular format due to its long shelf life and versatility. It is easily blended into smoothies, coffee, or industrial formulations.

The most popular format due to its long shelf life and versatility. It is easily blended into smoothies, coffee, or industrial formulations. Liquid: Often sold as "ready-to-drink" shots or concentrated syrups. It offers convenience and is frequently used in the beauty and personal care sectors.

By Application

Food and Beverages: Used as a functional ingredient in protein bars, snacks, and "beauty drinks" to enhance nutritional value or improve texture.

Used as a functional ingredient in protein bars, snacks, and "beauty drinks" to enhance nutritional value or improve texture. Dietary Supplements: Found in capsules, tablets, and gummies aimed at improving joint health, bone density, and skin elasticity.

Found in capsules, tablets, and gummies aimed at improving joint health, bone density, and skin elasticity. Personal Care and Cosmetics: Integrated into anti-aging creams, lotions, and hair treatments for its moisturizing and structural properties.

Integrated into anti-aging creams, lotions, and hair treatments for its moisturizing and structural properties. Pharmaceuticals: Utilized in wound dressings, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering due to its biocompatibility.

Utilized in wound dressings, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering due to its biocompatibility. Animal Nutrition: Added to premium pet foods and livestock supplements to support coat health and joint mobility in older animals.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-collagen-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Landscape Shapes Global Collagen Market Share

North America remains a leading contributor to the collagen market size, supported by strong supplement distribution channels and established consumer awareness. Regulatory enforcement around substantiated claims is reinforcing premium positioning strategies.

Asia-Pacific represents a high-growth region within the collagen market forecast, driven by cultural acceptance of collagen supplementation and aggressive marketing by Japanese and South Korean beauty brands. Digital retail platforms are accelerating penetration in China and Southeast Asia.

Europe's collagen market is characterized by sustainability-focused consumers and stringent regulatory frameworks. Marine collagen holds premium positioning in several European countries, while emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are gradually expanding via pharmacy and online channels.

Competitive Landscape: Scale, Integration, and Bioprocessing Innovation

The global collagen market exhibits consolidation among major ingredient producers, with competition centered on vertical integration and enzymatic processing efficiencies. Capacity expansion and molecular weight optimization technologies are influencing differentiation within the collagen industry. Commodity bovine collagen faces pricing pressure, while marine and pharmaceutical-grade segments maintain stronger pricing resilience. Precision-fermented collagen presents white-space opportunities in vegan and halal-certified segments, though scalability remains under development.

As collagen market trends continue evolving, companies that combine regulatory alignment, sustainable sourcing, and advanced bioprocessing capabilities are expected to strengthen their collagen market share during the forecast horizon.

Collagen Industry Companies:

Darling Ingredients Inc.

GELITA AG

Italgelatine SpA

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Check out related regional reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

The global marine collagen market size is undergoing a significant transformation, with its valuation expected to rise from USD 277.72 million in 2025 to USD 297.84 million in 2026. This sector, which is categorized by types such as Type I and Type III and sourced primarily from fish skin and scales, is projected to reach USD 422.78 million by 2031, maintaining a steady 7.25% CAGR. Its applications span across food, beverages, and supplements, with a geographic footprint covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In the United Kingdom, the collagen market is witnessing robust expansion across both animal-based and marine-based sources. The market size is estimated to grow from USD 623.18 million in 2025 to USD 662.25 million in 2026, eventually reaching a projected USD 897.84 million by 2031 at a 6.27% CAGR. This growth is heavily driven by diverse end-users in sectors such as dietary supplements, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-kingdom-collagen-market?utm_source=prnewswire

The South American collagen market, while smaller in scale, shows consistent upward momentum within the regions of Brazil and Argentina. Valued at USD 118.38 million in 2026, it is forecasted to advance at a 5.49% CAGR to reach USD 160.53 million by 2031. This market is segmented by powder and liquid forms and finds its primary utility in meat processing, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/south-america-collagen-market?utm_source=prnewswire

The North America collagen market remains a dominant force, supported by a highly developed biomedical and food manufacturing infrastructure. From a 2025 valuation of USD 712.49 million, the market is anticipated to scale to USD 996.5 million by 2030, reflecting a 6.94% CAGR. This regional growth is characterized by a strong presence in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, serving industries ranging from food service to high-end cosmetics.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-collagen-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collagen-market-to-grow-at-7-25-cagr-through-2031-driven-by-asia-pacific-demand-and-functional-food-applications-says-mordor-intelligence-302694730.html