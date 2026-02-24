Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of KPFREE (KF). Trading for the KF/USDT pair will be open at 10:00 UTC on February 25, 2026.
About KPFREE (KF)
KPFREE is a Real World Asset focused financial token designed to connect traditional asset structures with decentralized finance infrastructure.
Built within the global DeFi ecosystem KPFREE leverages smart contract technology to enable users to access financial services without intermediaries while maintaining direct control over their assets. The project aims to improve transparency efficiency and accessibility in asset management through blockchain based financial architecture.
KPFREE positions itself at the intersection of RWA tokenization and decentralized governance. By integrating real asset exposure with DeFi mechanisms the project seeks to build a next generation financial infrastructure that reduces reliance on traditional financial intermediaries and expands global participation in digital asset based finance.
Tokenomics
Token Name: KF
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 KF
Blockchain: Ethereum
Token Utility
Fee Payments
KF is used for transaction fees within the ecosystem including lending trading staking and platform services.
Staking Rewards
Token holders may stake KF to participate in network stability and liquidity mechanisms.
Governance Participation
KF holders participate in DAO based governance including voting on platform policies fee structures and feature upgrades.
Collateral Utility
KF may be used as collateral within DeFi lending services and asset backed financial structures developed by the platform.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|Public Sale
|40%
|Team & Developers
|15%
|Partnerships & Ecosystem
|15%
|Marketing & Community
|10%
|Reserve
|10%
|Others
|10%
Roadmap
H1 2025
Official project launch
Smart contract deployment and token issuance
Whitepaper and website publication
Initial partnerships and community growth
Exchange listing preparation
H2 2025
Major exchange listing discussions
Beta launch of collateral lending services
Multichain bridge integration
DAO governance test launch
DeFi staking feature introduction
H1 2026
Full DAO governance activation
Global RWA platform integration
Real asset trading marketplace prototype launch
Expanded global marketing initiatives
Tokenized asset products targeting institutional participants
H2 2026 and Beyond
Complete RWA financial ecosystem expansion
Technology alliances with global asset management platforms
Regulation compliant legal framework implementation
Sustainable token economy operation
Launch of KPFREE based physical investment fund products
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
