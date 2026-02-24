Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of KPFREE (KF). Trading for the KF/USDT pair will be open at 10:00 UTC on February 25, 2026.

Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/kf_usdt

About KPFREE (KF)

KPFREE is a Real World Asset focused financial token designed to connect traditional asset structures with decentralized finance infrastructure.

Built within the global DeFi ecosystem KPFREE leverages smart contract technology to enable users to access financial services without intermediaries while maintaining direct control over their assets. The project aims to improve transparency efficiency and accessibility in asset management through blockchain based financial architecture.

KPFREE positions itself at the intersection of RWA tokenization and decentralized governance. By integrating real asset exposure with DeFi mechanisms the project seeks to build a next generation financial infrastructure that reduces reliance on traditional financial intermediaries and expands global participation in digital asset based finance.

Tokenomics

Token Name: KF

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 KF

Blockchain: Ethereum

Token Utility

Fee Payments

KF is used for transaction fees within the ecosystem including lending trading staking and platform services.

Staking Rewards

Token holders may stake KF to participate in network stability and liquidity mechanisms.

Governance Participation

KF holders participate in DAO based governance including voting on platform policies fee structures and feature upgrades.

Collateral Utility

KF may be used as collateral within DeFi lending services and asset backed financial structures developed by the platform.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Public Sale 40% Team & Developers 15% Partnerships & Ecosystem 15% Marketing & Community 10% Reserve 10% Others 10%

Roadmap

H1 2025

Official project launch

Smart contract deployment and token issuance

Whitepaper and website publication

Initial partnerships and community growth

Exchange listing preparation

H2 2025

Major exchange listing discussions

Beta launch of collateral lending services

Multichain bridge integration

DAO governance test launch

DeFi staking feature introduction

H1 2026

Full DAO governance activation

Global RWA platform integration

Real asset trading marketplace prototype launch

Expanded global marketing initiatives

Tokenized asset products targeting institutional participants

H2 2026 and Beyond

Complete RWA financial ecosystem expansion

Technology alliances with global asset management platforms

Regulation compliant legal framework implementation

Sustainable token economy operation

Launch of KPFREE based physical investment fund products

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

