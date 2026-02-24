Anzeige
24.02.2026 05:16 Uhr
Cholan Tours Pvt Ltd: Cholan Tours Breaks Industry Barriers with India's First Women Chauffeur-Driven Tours

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most reputable destination management companies in India, Cholan Tours, has announced a pioneering industry initiative, the introduction of professionally trained women chauffeurs to operate multi-day and long-distance tours across India, a first-of-its-kind concept in the Indian tourism sector.

Cholan Tours Breaks Industry Barriers with India's First Women Chauffeur-Driven Tours

For decades, long-route tour driving has remained a predominantly male profession. By opening this space to women and creating structured career opportunities within it, Cholan Tours is challenging traditional norms and reshaping the way travel services are delivered. The new program will see women chauffeurs operating extended hours while delivering the same high standards of professionalism, reliability, and hospitality for which the company is known.

This initiative is designed to benefit both travellers and communities. For travellers, especially solo women, families, and women-only groups, the presence of trained women chauffeurs offers greater comfort, confidence, and peace of mind. For women entering the workforce, it creates access to stable employment, financial independence, and a meaningful career path in tourism.

To ensure excellence, each chauffeur undergoes comprehensive training that includes advanced driving skills, route and destination knowledge, safety protocols, and hospitality etiquette. The company has also established structured support systems, including safe accommodation arrangements during tours, to prioritise the well-being of its drivers throughout their assignments.

According to Mr. Pandian Kumaravel, Managing Director and Founder of Cholan Tours, "This is not just a new service. It is a step towards social change. For 23 years, we have focused on delivering memorable journeys. Now we want to create meaningful opportunities. By introducing women chauffeurs for long-distance tours, we are empowering women, enhancing traveller confidence, and redefining inclusive tourism in India."

To implement this project in Tamil Nadu, Cholan Tours has recently signed an MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to facilitate appointing 100 women drivers for tour operations in the state. By combining service excellence with gender inclusion, the company aims to demonstrate how tourism can positively impact communities while elevating traveller experiences.

Media contact(s):
enquiry@cholantours.com
+91-4314226100

About Cholan Tours:

Headquartered in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Cholan Tours is one of India's leading Destination Management Companies with over 23 years of experience in customised tours, cultural journeys, group travel, and end-to-end travel management services worldwide. Known for reliability and service excellence, the company continues to lead with initiatives that enhance travel experiences while creating meaningful social impact.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918095/CHOLAN_TOURS_Team_Women.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cholan-tours-breaks-industry-barriers-with-indias-first-women-chauffeur-driven-tours-302694535.html

