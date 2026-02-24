Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the launch of the Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF as part of Sigma's Cine Lens series.





Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF Lens

Based on the optical formula of Sigma's 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens, the AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF is perfect for solo operators and small-scale production teams who require autofocus capability, yet also want the specific features found in traditional cinema lenses. Filmmakers requiring high mobility and shooting handheld, documentary-style, or with a gimbal-mounted setup will find this lens to be the perfect companion for versatile video production.

This is an autofocus-compatible lens with a body designed for full operability as a cinema lens. It comes equipped with a limited-rotation ring for intuitive manual focus capability fit for video production, and near-silent autofocus operation. The adopted 0.8M pitch gears are fully compatible with video production setups that utilize gear systems and demand follow focus. Each ring features external indicators for seamless manual operation, and the aperture ring is supported by smooth, clickless movement.

This is the second lens in the Sigma AF Cine Line, following the AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF. Scheduled for release on April 16, 2026, the AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF will be available at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for a retail price of $3399 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Launch: April 16, 2026

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

KEY FEATURES

Advanced optical design and outstanding rendering performance

The optical system of the Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF incorporates the designs of the highly-acclaimed still lens, the Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. Combining the experience gained through years of lens design, the latest development technology, and the advanced manufacturing techniques of Sigma's sole production base, the Aizu factory, these lenses both deliver exceptional resolution and beautiful bokeh regardless of focal length or focus position, along with a sharp, clean look with minimal flare and ghosting.

Professional-grade mechanical design and operability

Inheriting the rendering performance and reliability of Sigma's Art lenses, the AF Cine Line integrates cinema-style mechanics and operability, optimized for professional cinema production. It features a limited-rotation focus ring, industry-standard 0.8M pitch gears, and a clickless aperture ring to meet industry demands.

AF system with excellent tracking capability and near-silent operation

Equipped with a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the Sigma AF Cine Line captures intense movements in action scenes, rapid focus shifts in gimbal or handheld shooting, and unpredictable moments in documentaries without missing a split second, providing reliable support for filmmakers in various shooting situations.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

