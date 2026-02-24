Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the launch of the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary, a new large-aperture, wide-angle lens designed for APS-C cameras.



Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary Lens

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/284664_df23d018443f884b_001full.jpg

The 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary lens is the newest addition to Sigma's lineup of fast-aperture prime lenses for crop sensor mirrorless cameras, and is the second such lens to feature a dedicated aperture ring (or control ring on Canon RF Mount versions) following the 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary released in 2025. Compared to the popular 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the overall length has been reduced by approximately 30%, and the filter diameter is significantly smaller at 58mm (down from 67mm).

Weighing just 220g, it is the lightest in the F1.4 DC Contemporary series, and is ideal for handheld video shooting and travel. The combination of a lightweight focus element and a high-performance stepping motor enables high-speed and high-precision autofocus, and the optical design effectively suppresses aberration fluctuation and focus breathing. Additionally, the dust- and splash-resistant structure ensures confidence even when shooting in harsh environments.

This new model combines uncompromising optical performance with excellent portability to allow for effortless creative expression. Scheduled for release on March 12, 2026, the 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary will be available at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for a retail price of $579 USD.

Available mounts: Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Canon RF Mount Launch: March 12, 2026

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* This product, is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

Sigma Sigma15mmF14Contemporary SigmaContemporary SigmaContemporaryPrime SigmaDC MadeInAizu

KEY FEATURES

Outstanding portability allowing for creative freedom.

Uncompromising sharpness across the entire image.

Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video.

Sigma F1.4DC series - Expanding creative possibilities with APS-C cameras.

Outstanding portability allowing for creative freedom

An all-round wide-angle lens with exceptional portability

This lens delivers a large F1.4 aperture and a focal length equivalent to 22.5mm on full-frame (24mm on Canon RF Mount), all in a compact, palm-sized body measuring just 64.8mm in length and weighing only 220g1.

Whether shooting everyday street photography, portraits, travel landscapes, or cinematic video production-even for live commerce and webinars-this lens delivers high-quality performance.

Its combination of outstanding portability and image quality makes professional-level expression possible wherever you go.

The figures are for Sony E-mount

Approximately 50% lighter, delivering greater flexibility

As a frequently used focal length, this lens pursues uncompromising compactness and lightweight design.

One FLD glass element, three SLD glass elements, and three double-sided aspherical lenses are effectively arranged to achieve an approximately 30% shorter length and 50% lighter weight compared to the predecessor, Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary.

As the lightest lens in the Sigma F1.4 DC series, it accelerates creative freedom by further enhancing the mobility of APS-C cameras.

Uncompromising sharpness across the entire image

Pursuing even higher optical performance

The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary was developed with the goal of surpassing the highly acclaimed optical performance of its predecessor, Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. Particular emphasis was placed on improving edge-to-edge performance while thoroughly suppressing sagittal coma flare, which is often noticeable in large-aperture wide-angle lenses. The lens maintains uncompromising sharpness across the entire frame, even when shooting wide-open, delivering consistent performance from everyday street photography to starry landscapes.

Rich expressive power with a large F1.4 aperture

The lens delivers high optical performance even at its maximum aperture, allowing you to fully enjoy the distinctive rendering of F1.4. It excels in low-light conditions, such as dim indoor environments or nighttime street photography, while the nine-blade aperture produces beautiful circular bokeh that makes subjects stand out and adds a sense of depth, whether shooting stills or video.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Using advanced simulation technology, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders clear, high-contrast results in any lighting condition.

Designed for comfortable shooting of both still and video

Ideal for high-quality video production

The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary, with its combination of portability and outstanding optical performance, enables high-quality video capture in any scene. Its F1.4 aperture creates a shallow depth of field that enhances three-dimensionality, producing impressive visuals. The lens is also well-suited for gimbal-based shooting, providing flexibility even in environments that demand mobility.

Furthermore, the lens delivers stable, high image quality for business applications such as live commerce, webinars, and corporate promotions, making it ideal for creating engaging and realistic content.

Smooth, responsive autofocus powered by a stepping motor

High-speed, high-precision autofocus is achieved by driving a lightweight focus lens with a stepping motor that enables precise control. The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary captures important moments without missing a beat, even in fast-moving scenes, while delivering excellent tracking performance for high-quality video production.

Minimal focus breathing

The lens is designed to minimize changes in the angle of view caused by focusing, enabling smooth, natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

Aperture ring or control ring with various functions

Equipped with an aperture ring for intuitive control of the aperture. The Canon RF Mount version has a control ring instead of an aperture ring, allowing customizations of functions based on the user's preferred settings.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure1 / water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure1, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, allowing photographers to shoot without concern even in harsh outdoor environments.

The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

Sigma F1.4 DC series - Expanding creative possibilities with APS-C cameras

A full range of F1.4 prime lenses for APS-C, covering ultra-wide to mid-telephoto

Sigma's Contemporary line offers a wide range of F1.4 prime lenses for APS-C cameras, combining excellent resolution with compact, lightweight designs.

12mm F1.4 DC: An ultra-wide-angle lens that captures expansive landscapes

An ultra-wide-angle lens that captures expansive landscapes 15mm F1.4 DC: A wide-angle lens ideal for everyday street photography

A wide-angle lens ideal for everyday street photography 23mm F1.4 DC DN: A versatile lens with a natural field of view suitable for a variety of subjects

A versatile lens with a natural field of view suitable for a variety of subjects 30mm F1.4 DC DN: A standard lens that naturally captures everyday scenes

A standard lens that naturally captures everyday scenes 56mm F1.4 DC DN: A mid-telephoto lens that emphasizes subjects with beautiful bokeh

With the addition of the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary, the lineup of the Sigma F1.4 DC series has expanded further, enriching creative expression for APS-C cameras from ultra-wide-angle to mid-telephoto.

###

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

Follow Sigma America on social media:

https://bit.ly/m/sigmaphoto

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284664

Source: Sigma Corporation of America