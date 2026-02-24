Huawei Consumer Business Group: Millions in Rewards: HUAWEI AppGallery Kicks Off Ramadan 2026 Campaign in Türkiye

Turkish gamers can unlock tiered points-back rewards and high-value platform coupons throughout Ramadan on AppGallery

ISTANBUL, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the 2026 Ramadan Rewards Festival on AppGallery, bringing millions of Turkish lira in rewards to Türkiye's mobile gaming community. Running from 18 February to 19 March 2026, the campaign celebrates the holy month through a "stacked" rewards system designed to help users unlock savings of up to 20% on eligible in-game purchases.

Launching earlier in the Ramadan calendar this year, AppGallery aims to provide Turkish gamers with consistent savings opportunities throughout the month. The initiative combines automatic points-back incentives with redeemable platform coupons, allowing users to maximise their rewards across participating titles.

Millions in Rewards: The Stacked Savings Model

The Ramadan Rewards Festival gives AppGallery users in Türkiye multiple ways to benefit from eligible in-game purchases. By combining tiered points-back rewards with cumulative spending milestones, users can unlock enhanced savings during the campaign period.

Key Festival Highlights

Dual-Tiered Points Back

AppGallery users earn rewards automatically based on purchase activity. Transactions below 500 TL qualify for up to 5% points back, while purchases of 500 TL or more unlock up to 10% points back.

Cumulative Milestone Coupons

In addition to points-back rewards, users can unlock redeemable AppGallery platform coupons as cumulative spending increases. Milestone rewards include coupons valued at 100 TL, 500 TL, and 3,750 TL.

Stacked Savings of Up to 20%

By combining points-back incentives with redeemable coupons, users can achieve total savings of up to 20% on eligible purchases.

Live Progress Tracking

To enhance transparency, the campaign page features a real-time dashboard that allows users to monitor spending milestones and reward eligibility.

Celebrating Ramadan with Meaningful Value

The Ramadan Rewards Festival reflects AppGallery's ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating important local cultural moments across its markets. By delivering rewards, savings, and exclusive benefits, the campaign strengthens engagement while offering tangible value to users during Ramadan.

How to Participate

Participation is automatic for eligible AppGallery users in Türkiye. Users can take part by making qualifying in-game purchases via AppGallery during the campaign period, with rewards applied automatically.

The festival runs from 18 February to 19 March 2026 and is available exclusively in Türkiye. Full campaign details, eligible titles, and Terms & Conditions can be found at:

Ramadan Rewards Festival 2026: https://bit.ly/AGRamadan2026

Note: Rewards and savings apply to eligible in-game purchases. Campaign mechanics, eligibility, and coupon values are subject to Terms & Conditions.

