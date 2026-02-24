Debut at startup-centric zone 4YFN, Dual-presence at World Class Tech Exhibitions in SpainHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will lead a delegation of 21 Hong Kong tech companies and institutions to showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026-the world's premier connectivity event, and debut at 4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2026-a global stage for start-ups, taking place concurrently 2-5 March in Barcelona, Spain.
Building on the momentum from MWC 2025-the Delegation will be featuring solutions beyond the Connectivity category, covering focus areas across Devices and Systems, Digital Transformation and support from Ecosystem Partners. The Pavilion duet ought to give a more comprehensive picture of Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) capabilities in engaging global telecom leaders, enterprise decision-makers, industry partners, and investors, bridging cutting-edge research and development (R&D) into real-world applications and propelling Hong Kong's I&T sector onto the international stage.
Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, HKSTP said, "MWC is a global bellwether for communications technology and tech companies at any stage, to connect with the industry and investors, to have a solid ground that validate solutions, catalyse pilot projects, accelerate commercialisation, and scale internationally."
Iris Wong, Director, Merchandise Trade and Innovation / Director, External Relations, HKTDC, said, "The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is an ideal platform for Hong Kong tech enterprises to present their latest R&D achievements at major international tech gatherings, support their journey to explore overseas markets, while highlighting Hong Kong's strengths as an international innovation and technology hub."
A series of dialogues and exchanges, spanning from networking reception and themed talks to pitching sessions, will take place throughout the events at the Pavilion to facilitate partnerships and investment opportunities for innovative solutions that are market-ready with high potential for market expansion, in particular, Asmote and Cresento under "Connectivity" make stellar examples of the notion:
Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC) & 4 Years From Now (4YFN)
Date: 2-5 March 2026
Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:
MWC - Booth 6E44 at Hall 6
4YFN - Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.1
Please visit https://bit.ly/MWC2026HKTech for more information on Hong Kong Tech Pavilion and the exhibitors.
