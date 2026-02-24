Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
24.02.2026 07:58 Uhr
Urban Armor Gear Earns Silver Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Irvine, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, has been awarded the Silver Medal on their first assessment by EcoVadis. EcoVadis is one of the world's leading sustainability rating platforms used by major brands and procurement networks. The Silver Medal recognizes top-tier performance across environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. The Silver Medal accreditation places UAG in the top 13% globally (87th percentile). This is a strong validation of UAG's commitment to sustainability, ethics, and responsible supply chain practices.

"We are constantly striving to better our processes and improve our products along the way. Our team is proud to receive the Silver Medal from Ecovadis, and hope to continue building on this foundation to reach Gold and beyond in the near future." - Scott Hardy, Chief Executive Officer.

UAG continues to lead efforts towards sustainability throughout their product line, along with packaging that has eco/recyclable/plastic-free options across all categories.

To learn more about UAG and their involvement with EcoVadis, visit www.urbanarmorgear.com or www.ecovadis.com

About Urban Armor Gear
Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit:urbanarmorgear.com orwww.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

Contact Info

Chuck Melber
UAGChuck@peregrinepr.co
+1 949-329-0500


