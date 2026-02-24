Cubans from across the United States gathered today in Washington, D.C., outside the Delegation of the European Union, to denounce the EU's complicity in financing Cuba's communist state. Protesters held signs reading, "EU, don't fund the dictatorship," "Democracies should not fund dictatorships," and "This march would get me killed in Cuba."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223106922/en/

Cubans from across the United States gathered yesterday in Washington, D.C., outside the Delegation of the European Union, to denounce the EU's role in financing Cuba's communist state. The demonstration featured leading Cuban opposition groups including the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance and Cuban Freedom March along with former Cuban political prisoners, Veterans of the Bay of Pigs, Florida State Senator Alexis Calatayud, Miss Universe Cuba 2025 Lina Luaces, and television personality Lili Estefan. Photo: Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

The demonstration featured leading Cuban opposition groups including the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance and Cuban Freedom March along with former Cuban political prisoners, Veterans of the Bay of Pigs, Florida State Senator Alexis Calatayud, Miss Universe Cuba 2025 Lina Luaces, and television personality Lili Estefan.

Speakers at the rally criticized the Castro regime's human rights record, highlighting the Cuban state's sending of mercenaries to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine. This follows an unprecedented move in late January by the European Parliament to approve an amendment calling for the revision and suspension of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) that since 2017 governs the relationship between the European Union (EU) and the Cuban regime. The approved amendment calls on the European Commission to 'use all available instruments, without excluding any', to ensure compliance with democratic and human rights standards on the island.

"The reality is that millions of euros supposedly going to 'sustainability programs' actually go into the hands of those closest to the regime who use it for further repression and their own projects and benefit," said Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, spokesperson for the Cuban Democratic Directorate and a member of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

The demonstration comes amid escalating tensions on the island. Reports this week alleged that approximately 10 political prisoners died in custody after protesting the death of a 19-year-old inmate who was found hanging in his cell following weeks of complaints about food shortages and lack of medical care. These claims have intensified criticism of the Cuban state's repressive apparatus, prison conditions and treatment of dissidents.

In Washington, the administration of Donald Trump has maintained pressure on Havana through strengthened sanctions and restrictions on oil shipments to the island. Protest organizers contrasted that approach with policies in parts of Europe, particularly Spain.

In July 2025, Spain approved a debt restructuring mechanism aimed at forgiving part of Cuba's debt in order to reinvest in electricity infrastructure and food security projects. The initiative forms part of a broader agreement linked to negotiations with the Paris Club.

Under the so-called "Debt Conversion Program," Spain planned to forgive and redirect approximately €375 million toward sustainable development projects. However, new developments have complicated the picture. On February 21, 2026, Spanish-language media outlet Infobae revealed that more than 150 Spanish companies, most of them small and medium-sized enterprises, formally requested extraordinary financial support from the Spanish government for roughly €255 million in unpaid debts owed by the Cuban state. Several of these firms have reportedly entered bankruptcy proceedings due to prolonged non-payment.

The protest underscores the belief that the corruption and violent nature attributed to Cuba's communist government make it a highly volatile and risky partner for the European Union.

"Continued financial engagement and debt-relief directed toward the regime ultimately strengthen state institutions accused of repression, rather than benefiting the Cuban people," continued Gutierrez-Boronat. "The message of protestors was clear financing initiatives directed through the current system risks perpetuating political repression and deepening the suffering of ordinary citizens."

About the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance is a parliament in exile, comprised of a host of non-governmental organizations working together to bring freedom to the oppressed people of Cuba.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223106922/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Silvia Gutiérrez-Boronat

Directorio Democratico

silvia@directorio.org

786-287-0775