AM Best is revising its outlook for Germany's non-life insurance segment to stable from negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life Insurance", AM Best states that the revision of its outlook primarily reflects the expectations that premium rate increases will continue to keep pace with claims inflation, leading to a stabilisation in profitability. In addition, AM Best notes that Germany's property insurance market remains subject to volatility in results due to its exposure to losses from extreme weather events. While 2025 turned out to be a benign year in this respect, the potential for future severe natural catastrophe losses remains as the product risk in the property segment is dominated by exposure to severe events.

