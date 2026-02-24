Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Save the Date: The 39th China International Hardware Fair, Shanghai, March 24-26, 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 39th China International Hardware Fair (CIHF), an impactful trade platform for the global hardware and tools industry, is poised to open its doors at the sprawling National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The annual event in global hardware industry, is expected to draw over 60,000 professionals from more than 70 countries, including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and procurement specialists eager to explore the latest innovations in hardware and forge international partnerships.

This year's CIHF spans an impressive 170,000 square meters across multiple halls, featuring nearly 3,100 exhibitors showcasing the complete hardware supply chain-from individual components to practical tools, equipment, and machinery in the real world. As a global hardware show to launch the year, CIHF continues to serve as a vital hub for industry trends, connecting global buyers with cutting-edge solutions amid a rapidly evolving market and driving sustainable growth through intelligent manufacturing in a sector that equally prioritizes responsible development and business goals.

As a showcase of innovation and diversity, the key highlights include:

Power and Hand Tools (Four dedicated exhibition halls showcasing breakthroughs in cordless, brushless, and precision models, along with improved battery life.), Abrasives, Welding Materials and Equipment, Lifting, Rigging, and Logistics Equipment, Safety Gear and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Garden and Cleaning Equipment, Lighting and Low-Voltage Electrical Zone, Pneumatic Tools, Electromechanical Devices, Building Hardware, Fasteners, Home Devices, and more.

Among the buzzworthy debuts, prominent exhibitors from China and internationally will present their products in innovative and modern formats. Visitors can expect many companies demonstrating OEM/ODM customization services. Sustainability takes center stage with exhibits highlighting eco-friendly materials and leading lithium energy solutions, reflecting China's drive toward carbon neutrality by 2060.

Visitors of dozens of countries enjoy visa-free entry to China for up to 30 days, or 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit. The NECC venue offers seamless access via Shanghai's high-speed rail and metro networks, along with abundant nearby business hotels-making it effortless for global hardware professionals home and abroad. CIHF is the hardware industry's premier event connecting retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, streamlining product discovery, supplier sourcing, and speed to market. We sincerely invite you to attend the 39th China International Hardware Fair on March 24-26, 2026 in Shanghai.

Visitor Pre-registration: https://data.ciec.com.cn/c2l0ZToxNDY3NDU/p/v/register?channel=C24

Contact Us:
Media Contact: Edison Zhou
Website: www.hardware-fair.com
Email: team@hardware-fair.com
Tel: 86-10-63356966

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/save-the-date-the-39th-china-international-hardware-fair-shanghai-march-24-26-2026-302681078.html

