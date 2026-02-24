IMC Exploration Group Plc - Results of Laboratory Study

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC Exploration Group plc

("IMC" or the "Company")

IMC Exploration Group plc (IMC), the London-listed exploration company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce results showing free gold in quartz veins intersected by drillhole 24-2551-01 from a laboratory study of its 2024 drilling at its Boley prospect in Prospecting Licence (PL) 2551 in Co. Wexford Ireland.

Drillhole 24-2551-01 extended the strike extent of known gold mineralization at the Boley prospect by 150m to the northeast by intersecting 1m grading 5.8g/t Au in an upper zone and 1m grading 1.1g/t Au in a lower zone (IMC News Release 21st March 2024). An historic IMC drillhole from the Boley prospect intercepted 1.5m grading 354g/t Au near surface.

The laboratory study reported today was undertaken by, Dr Seán H. McClenaghan of the Raw Materials Characterization Laboratory, Trinity College Dublin and confirmed free gold in quartz veins intersected by drillhole 24-2551-01.

Highlights

Petrographic examination of 24-2551-01 confirmed the presence of quartz-vein hosted gold mineralization in bedrock at a depth of 90.5m.

Polished sections reveal a high abundance of bismuth-tellurides in association with gold-rich electrum (Au 91 Ag 09 ) and tetrahedrite within orogenic quartz also hosting chalcopyrite, galena, pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Work reported today indicates pyrite and chalcopyrite in quartz veins may represent effective indicators of gold and associated mineralization.

Mineralogical assessment indicates gold in the Boley quartz veins in PL 2551 may represent part of an orogenic Au-Bi-Te (Cu-Pb) trend. Discrete gold-bearing quartz veins intersected in drillhole 24-2551-01 may be interpreted to represent a distal extent of a wider orogenic gold trend. Laser-Ablation ICP-MS analyses of pyrite crystals reveals gold enrichment up to 248g/t Au, representing some of the highest recorded values of gold within pyrite from Caledonian terranes.

The level of gold in pyrite analysed at Boley is similar to that in pyrite phases which host gold at the Curraghinalt deposit in Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Planned 2026 exploration activities on PL 2551 will focus on ground prospecting, bedrock mapping and trenching of targets informed by data from drillhole 24-2551-01.

Dr Sean H. McClenaghan, Raw Materials Characterization Laboratory, Trinity College Dublin commented:

"Petrographic confirmation of gold in bedrock following up from an earlier assay intersection of 354g/t Au highlights the potential for further discovery at PL 2551. The strong auriferous nature of pyrite associated with the vein intersections suggest strong Au fertility with excellent potential along the Boley trend."

Eamon O'Brien, IMC Executive Chairman commented:

"Following the Company's recently announced Karaberd Gold and Silver mine's successful licence extension to 2035 in Armenia, these findings from the Irish portfolio further underscore IMC's strategy of identifying and advancing high-value gold assets across multiple jurisdictions. Having a mineralogical fingerprint showing similarities to the world-class Curraghinalt multi-million-ounce gold deposit located in the Sperrin Mountains of County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, justifies the Company's continued high expectations for further exploration activities on this PL2551 licence, particularly as finding Au-rich electrum (Au91Ag09) in the ore can be a positive indicator because higher gold fineness generally suggests favourable hydrothermal conditions for gold enrichment"

A copy of the full report is available on the IMC website at: https://www.imcexploration.com/licences/technical-reports

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent ' Competent Person' as defined under the 2021 Pan-European Reporting Standard.

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 24th February 2026.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Enquiries

IMC Exploration Group plc



Eamon O'Brien

+353 87 6183024

Kathryn Byrne

+353 85 233 6033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Stephen Clayson

stephen.clayson@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7771 871 847

Brinsley Holman

+44 (0)7776 302 228

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Florence Staton

+44 (0)203 934 6632