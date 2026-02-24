Anzeige
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: A41PGU | ISIN: CA0976924047 | Ticker-Symbol: 646
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:05
0,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLT METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLT METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2660,38010:17
24.02.2026 08:38 Uhr
Bolt Metals Corp.: Bolt Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (TSXV:BOLT)(OTC:PCRCF)(FSE:A3D8AK), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announcethe closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 19,354,838 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant") at a price of $0.31 per Special Warrant.

Each Special Warrant automatically converts, for no additional consideration, into one unit of the Company (each a "Unit") on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company files a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions qualifying distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the "Prospectus Supplement"), and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company, with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.41 until February 23, 2028.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for ongoing exploration activities and general working capital.

The Special Warrants were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. Prior to the filing of a Prospectus Supplement or the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees equal to $167,22.75 and issued 539,428 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant may be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of $0.41 until February 23, 2027. The Broker Warrants were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws and are subject to a four month and one day hold period.

About Bolt Metals Corp.

Bolt Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Bolt trades on the CSE under the symbol BOLT, the OTC under the symbol PCRFC and in Germany under the WKN A3D8AK.

BOLT METALS CORP.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

For more information, please email info@boltmetals.com or visit www.boltmetals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the closing of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds from the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, and the Company's exploration and corporate plans and objectives. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; the Company's the use of proceeds differing from management's current expectations; actual results of exploration and development activities; environmental risks; future prices of metals; operating risks; accidents; labour issues; delays in receiving required approvals and permits; changes in government regulations; and risks associated with early-stage mineral exploration.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Bolt Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bolt-metals-announces-closing-of-fully-subscribed-private-placement-1140408

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
