Mangoceuticals, Inc.: Mangoceuticals' Patented MGX-0024 Achieves Zero Respiratory-Related Mortality in 29,000-Bird Field Trials and Demonstrates Prophylactic Benefit Against H5N1 in Controlled Government Study

Dallas, TX, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, and a pioneer in innovative wellness solutions, today announced new data from its proprietary antiviral compound MGX-0024. A technical report issued by partner IntraMont Technologies in late 2025, combined with the final signed report from the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, supports MGX-0024's potential to reduce respiratory disease impacts in commercial poultry settings and provide meaningful early protection against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 and other respiratory illnesses like Newcastle's disease, IBH, ILT, etc. in birds.

In three independent commercial field trials conducted on farms in Tamil Nadu, India (Duraiswamy and Raghupati Farms), a total of approximately 29,000 broiler chicken received MGX-0024-infused drinking water starting around day 14 of life through market age (37-48 days), with no concurrent antibiotics or antivirals used. Across all flocks, zero mortality was attributed to respiratory pathogens, including viral or bacterial causes such as suspected avian influenza and Mycoplasma infections. Historical farm data and simultaneous neighboring untreated flocks indicated expected respiratory-related mortality of approximately 50%, or roughly 14,500 birds. All recorded deaths, which were minimal in number, were linked to non-respiratory causes, primarily heat stress.

These outcomes build on and expand the earlier May 2025 field studies, which reported zero respiratory-related deaths in treated groups of approximately 8,000-10,000 birds. The current results replicate that performance across a significantly larger population and multiple independent sites. Diagnostic confirmation in the field trials relied on clinical observation and farm records; additional PCR or serology testing was not uniformly applied across all birds due to real-world commercial constraints.

Complementing the field data, a rigorously controlled challenge study by Vipragen Biosciences and conducted at ICAR-NIHSAD under BSL-3 lab conditions evaluated MGX-0024 in specific-pathogen-free layered chicks using the highly pathogenic clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 strain (A/duck/India/11TR05/2021). Chicks received MGX-0024 via drinking water for 24-48 hours prior to intranasal challenge at a dose of 105 EID50 in the revised Phase II protocol. In the 48-hour pre-treatment group, mortality was reduced by up to 60% compared to untreated controls (2 out of 7 deaths versus 5 out of 7 in controls). The mean time to death was extended significantly, up to 10.71 days versus 5.86 days in controls. Surviving birds exhibited only intermittent, low-level viral shedding and remained seronegative for H5 antibodies at day 14, suggesting effective early interference with infection establishment. This small-scale, controlled laboratory study (n=7 per group) provides encouraging preliminary evidence of prophylactic activity but is not a direct substitute for larger field validation against natural exposure.

"These results represent meaningful progress," said Jim Intrater, President of IntraMont Technologies. "Eliminating observed respiratory-related mortality in real-world commercial flocks, alongside a clear prophylactic signal in a controlled H5N1 challenge, positions MGX-0024 as a promising tool for managing endemic respiratory challenges and supporting biosecurity against avian influenza threats."

MGX-0024 is a GRAS-classified formulation of select polyphenols and zinc, administered through standard farm drinking-water systems. It forms a persistent physical-chemical barrier in the respiratory tract to inhibit viral attachment and replication, offering a non-vaccine, non-antibiotic approach. Intellectual property is protected under U.S. Patent No. 11,517,523 and corresponding patents in the EU, Canada, China, India, Australia, and Japan, with additional applications pending.

Jacob Cohen, CEO of Mangoceuticals, added: "We continue to advance this program with strong interest from distributors, farms, and agencies in key markets like India. We are scaling production, refining pricing and logistics, while our partner IntraMont Technologies is actively engaging in regulatory discussions in the United States, Australia, UK, Canada, and elsewhere. This aligns well with global trends toward reduced antibiotic use and sustainable poultry production."

Mangoceuticals and IntraMont are planning further multi-farm studies in India and pursuing grant opportunities through USDA, BARDA, and international equivalents. Commercial discussions and potential rollout activities are underway, with targeted availability in select markets anticipated in the coming periods.

Study Disclaimer

The field trial results for MGX-0024 described herein are based on commercial studies commissioned and funded by Mangoceuticals, Inc., in collaboration with partners including Solice International and IntraMont Technologies. The controlled H5N1 challenge study was conducted at ICAR-NIHSAD under BSL-3 conditions, sponsored by Vipragen Biosciences. While the Company believes these results are accurate and represent meaningful advancements, they remain preliminary in certain aspects-particularly the small sample size in the H5N1 lab study-and are subject to further independent validation, larger-scale field trials, and regulatory review. Efficacy against natural outbreaks or specific pathogens (including HPAI H5N1) may vary by environment, flock conditions, diagnostic methods, and other factors. No claims of approved veterinary use or broad-spectrum efficacy have been authorized by regulatory authorities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the potential efficacy, commercial rollout, and regulatory approval of MGX-0024, as well as its impact on poultry farming and biosecurity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcomes of ongoing and future studies, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, and the ability to scale production and distribution. There is no guarantee that MGX-0024 will achieve the same results in other settings or receive regulatory approval in key markets. The Company's plans to engage with regulatory authorities, secure funding, and expand studies are aspirational and may not materialize as anticipated. See also "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", below.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. has not independently verified the data provided by Solice International, and investors and stakeholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these preliminary results. For further details on the study methodologies and results, please contact info@mangorxipholdings.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

A link to the complete study can be found here or by visiting the website at www.MangoRxIPHoldings.com.

