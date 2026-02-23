CREATD INC.: Creatd Completes 1:20 Reverse Stock Split as Part of Uplisting Strategy

No financing will accompany the reverse split

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company") today announced that it will implement a 20:1 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective February 24, 2026, as reflected in the FINRA Daily List.

Beginning at the market open on February 24, 2026, Creatd's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB with the number of issued and outstanding shares reduced on a 1-for-20 basis. The reverse stock split is necessary to meet national exchange listing requirements, including minimum bid price thresholds.

For an interim period of 20 business days, beginning on February 24, 2026 and ending on March 24, 2026, the stock symbol will be $CRTDD. After this period, the stock will resume trading under $CRTD.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and Shareholders and will be implemented through FINRA's corporate action process. As a result, every twenty (20) shares of issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one (1) share of common stock.

No financing will accompany the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will proportionally increase the per-share trading price of the Company's common stock, while maintaining each shareholder's relative ownership interest, except for adjustments related to fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will have their holdings rounded in accordance with applicable procedures.

Shareholders holding shares in brokerage accounts or in book-entry form will not be required to take any action, as the adjustment will be automatically reflected in their accounts. Creatd's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer, will administer the reverse stock split.

About:

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) acquires and grows technology-driven companies in aviation, media, and advisory services. Through its shared services model, Creatd enables its portfolio companies to scale efficiently, improve margins, and expand market reach. For more information, visit www.creatd.com.

Contact:

ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business and our expectations with respect to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the additional closings, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements can be identified often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects," and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Such factors and risks include, among others, market and other risks, that the additional closings after today may not occur if certain closing conditions are not met, and that there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully uplist to a national securities exchange. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the cautionary statements, risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and OTC Markets.