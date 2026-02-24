Forvia: 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS: Performance significantly improved, solid progress on Group key priorities, on trajectory to 1.5x leverage at the end of 2026

PRESS

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

2025 ANNUAL RESULTS

Performance significantly improved in 2025 Solid progress on Group key priorities On trajectory to 1.5x leverage at the end of 2026 2025 results demonstrate ongoing margin improvement and deleveraging, backed by strong cash flow generation



(All figures presented are before IFRS 5 application, unless stated otherwise)

Sales of €26.2bn as reported, or €27bn at constant currency (flat year-on-year)

Operating margin at 5.6% of sales, up 40bps vs 2024

Net cash flow of €962m, up 47% vs 2024

Net debt/adjusted EBITDA 1.7x vs 2.0x at end-2024, with net debt down €0.6bn to €6.0bn

Full-year net loss of €2.1 billion (after IFRS 5 application), mostly reflecting non-cash exceptional charges related to portfolio transformation and rationalization

Planned divestiture of Interiors Business Group, key step in sharpening portfolio focus and strengthening the Group's financial profile Advanced negotiations underway with several parties Transaction would reduce net debt by at least €1bn

2026 Outlook: profitability gain and deleveraging to 1.5x amid softer sales





Martin FISCHER, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, declared:

" Rigorous execution on our three strategic priorities - delivering performance, driving business transformation and invigorating our culture - has delivered tangible results in 2025 and laid a solid foundation as we start a new chapter in FORVIA's journey.

The strength and quality of our 2025 underlying results reflect the outstanding commitment of our teams and our unwavering focus on disciplined execution. Sustained improvement in operating margin and cash flow generation has enabled a significant reduction of our financial leverage.

We also took decisive initiatives in a transformative phase for FORVIA, reshaping our portfolio and sharpening our strategic focus. The planned divestiture of our Interiors Business Group, now in advanced negotiations, would mark a major milestone in refocusing the Group on the domains where we are best positioned to win and create long-term value. Upon completion, the transaction is expected to reduce our net debt by more than €1 billion and further strengthen our financial profile.

These strategic steps have resulted in significant non-cash exceptional charges in our 2025 accounts, reflecting clear and disciplined portfolio decisions. While they weigh on reported net income, they are fully aligned with our objective to simplify the Group, enhance resilience and position FORVIA for sustainable value-creation.

With these foundations firmly in place, today's Capital Markets Day marks the next step in our transformation. We are presenting our new strategic roadmap, with a clear commitment to drive what matters and unlock FORVIA's next phase of value creation."

The planned Interiors divestiture requires the application of IFRS 5 accounting treatments in financial statements. The Interiors business has been retrospectively classified as "discontinued operations". All 2025 financial figures are presented before the application of IFRS 5, unless otherwise stated in this document.

For reference, detailed financial statements following the application of

IFRS 5 are provided in the appendices.

2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS (detailed analysis in Appendices starting page 10)

2025 Group consolidated sales and operating income





GROUP (in €m) FY 2024 Currency effect Organic growth FY 2025 Reported change Sales 26,974 - 797 - 24 26,154 - 820 - 3.0% - 0.1% - 3.0% Operating income 1,400 1,456 + 3.3% 5.2% 5.6% + 40bps

In 2025, global automotive production increased by 3.9% to 93.0 million light vehicles (S&P Mobility, February 2026 estimate). Strong growth in China (+10.2%) more than offset declines in Europe and North America (-0.8% and -1.2%, respectively). These regional shifts resulted in an unfavorable geographic mix effect of around 2.5 percentage points for FORVIA.

2025 organic sales flat, with product sales up 1.5%:

Organic sales were broadly stable (-0.1%), with product sales up 1.5%, fully offset by lower tooling sales, normalizing against a particularly high 2024 base.

Organic growth was driven by double-digit growth in Electronics and a rebound in Clean Mobility.

Currency effects, which began to weigh from Q2 onward, had a negative impact of €797 million on sales (-3.0%), mainly due to the US dollar and the Chinese yuan.





2025 consolidated operating income of €1,456 million, up 40bps at 5.6% of sales.

Margin development was supported by all Business Groups, except Lighting.

The year-on-year improvement was driven by:

The first tangible benefits from EU-FORWARD, combined with additional restructuring savings outside Europe, totaling €165 million,

€63 million of synergies from FORVIA HELLA, enabling the Group to reach its €400 million target by the end of 2025,

Rigorous control of production and operating costs, including a hiring freeze, tighter travel policies and reduced marketing expenses,

Continued improvements in industrial performance,

and despite:

A €146 million impact from the reduction in R&D capitalization,

A €69 million negative currency effect.

The implementation of increased tariffs in the U.S. had no material impact, thanks to effective countermeasures.

2025 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

in €m 2024 2025 Change Operating income 1,400 1,456 56 Depreciation and amortization 1,955 2,057 106 Adj. EBITDA 3,355 3,513 162 % of sales 12,4% 13,4% 100 bps Capex (973) (701) 272 Capitalized R&D (1,039) (880) 158 Change in WCR including factoring 619 303 (316) Restructuring (208) (252) (43) Other (operational) (198) (117) 81 Financial expenses (564) (525) 46 Taxes (337) (380) (48) Net Cash Flow 655 962 307 % of sales 2.4% 3.7%

Net cash flow rose by 47% to €962 million, with a marked improvement in quality driven by three recurring factors:

Higher EBITDA, reaching 13.4% of sales, up 100 bps versus 2024,

A 28% reduction in capital expenditure, driven by our capex discipline strategy and delayed programs,

and a 15% decline in capitalized R&D, primarily driven by a 12% decrease in development costs (-€249 million) while increasing innovation spending. Both represented 6.0% of sales, compared with 7.5% in 2024.





Change in working capital and factoring generated a net inflow of €303 million, driven by strong cash collections more than offsetting the reduction in supplier payables. Outstanding receivables factoring stood at €1.2 billion at year-end 2025 vs €1.3 billion end of 2024.

The year-on-year increase in tax cash-out mainly reflects the €68 million withholding tax refund received in H1 2024, linked to the extraordinary dividend from FORVIA HELLA received in 2023.

After dividends paid to minorities (€105 million), new leases contracted (€178 million, reduced by 20% vs 2024) and €66 million of other flows (mainly on change in currencies), net financial debt at December 31, 2025 was reduced by 613 million vs December 31, 2024 and stood at €6,010 million.

Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x at end-2025, vs. 2.0x at end 2024.

MAIN KPIs BEFORE AND AFTER IFRS 5 APPLICATION

Before IFRS 5 application IFRS 5 In €m 2024 2025 2024 2025 Sales 26,974 26,156 21,879 21,347 Operating margin 1,400 1,456 1,176 1,285 % of sales 5.2% 5.6% 5.4% 6.0% Net Cash Flow 655 962 385 962 % of sales 2.4% 3.7% 1.8% 4.5%*

*€823m and 3.9% of sales excluding change in factoring

2025 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IFRS5)

in €m 2024 2025 2025 IFRS5 Sales 26,974 26,154 21,347 Operating income before PPA 1,400 1,456 1,285 % of sales 5.2% 5.6% 6.0% Purchase Price Allocation -190 -181 -181 Restructuring costs -362 -478 -410 Non-recurring op. income and expense (excl. goodwill impairment) -86 -38 -38 Net financial interest -495 -457 -430 Other financial income and expenses -50 -138 -117 Income before tax of fully cons. companies and one-off charges 229 164 109 Income taxes before depreciation of DTA -235 -251 Share of income of associates before SYMBIO asset depreciation -18 4 Net profit for the period from discontinued operations -26 Consolidated net income attributable to minority interest -161 -86 Consolidated net income, Group share, before one-off charges -185 -249 Goodwill impairment -920 Capital loss on planned Interiors divesture -578 Asset depreciation on SYMBIO -209 Depreciation of Deferred Tax Assets -135 Total one-off charges -1,842 Consolidated net income, Group share -185 -2,091

The consolidated net income, Group share, was a net loss of €2,091 million in 2025, essentially due to extraordinary charges of around €1.85 billion, reflecting the profound Group's portfolio transformation and rationalization.

These charges are split into three main categories:

€920 million of impairment charges essentially related to: Lighting, reflecting short-term sales projections and operational challenges, Electronics (primarily Clarion Electronics), due to ongoing portfolio rationalization and a more modest growth outlook.



Recognition of a non-cash capital loss estimated at €578 million related to the planned divestiture of Interiors , in application of the IFRS 5 accounting rule. €150 million of tax transaction costs will be booked upon closing of the deal.

related to the planned divestiture of , in application of the IFRS 5 accounting rule. €150 million of tax transaction costs will be booked upon closing of the deal. €209 million depreciation of the Group's stake in Symbio (jointly held by Michelin, Stellantis and FORVIA), reflecting the full impact of Stellantis' decision to halt its hydrogen activities.

of the Group's stake in (jointly held by Michelin, Stellantis and FORVIA), reflecting the full impact of Stellantis' decision to halt its hydrogen activities. €135 million depreciation of deferred tax assets in France and Germany.

Group net result also reflected:

Restructuring expenses





The rapid rollout of the EU-FORWARD program - with 6,400 headcount reductions announced by year-end 2025, ahead of schedule - explains the elevated level of restructuring costs, which reached €410 million. These costs are expected to have peaked in 2025 and to decline from 2026 onward.

Net financial interest





Net financial expenses amounted to €430 million and are projected to decline.

Income taxes





Excluding the non-cash impact mentioned above, income taxes amounted to a charge of

€251 million.

STRONG IMPROVEMENT OF DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

FORVIA raised approximately €2.7 billion new debt and repaid €3.4 billion short-term borrowings, while smoothing its debt maturity profile from 2027 to beyond 2032.

New issuances reflected a diversification of funding sources. In addition to transactions on the euro bond and Schuldschein markets, the Group accessed the U.S. bond market for the first time, issuing a total of USD 1 billion, and raised a bank loan denominated in Chinese yuan.

These proceeds were used to fully redeem 2025 maturities, buy back most 2026 maturities, and significantly reduce 2027 maturities. As a result, Group debt maturities are now well spread from 2027 to 2031 and beyond.

Overall, these transactions extended the average debt maturity to 3.4 years at year-end 2025, compared with 3.1 years at year-end 2024.

In addition, leveraging cash upstream initiatives, gross debt was reduced by €852 million to €10,280 million at end-2025 and gross cash by €243 million to €4,257m. FORVIA intends to continue upstreaming cash to further optimize gross debt and thus reduce interest costs.

2026 DIVIDEND

At its meeting on February 23, 2026, the Board of Directors decided to revise the dividend policy. FORVIA remains committed to delivering long-term capital returns to shareholders. Dividends and share buybacks will be determined based on the Group's financial performance and financial position, including its leverage target.

Consistent with the Group's ongoing deleveraging priorities, the Board of Directors resolved to propose that no dividend be distributed in 2026.

OTHER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Major initiatives to boost agility and performance through a highly efficient organization

The automotive industry is navigating a complex and fast-evolving environment, demanding greater agility and responsiveness. To support its profound transformation, the Group initiated two strategic projects to lead change effectively.

The organization model is being transformed, with a clear P&L reporting structure defined. The new setup is centric to our product divisions in the regions, promoting higher levels of accountability and empowerment across teams.

Through the SIMPLIFY Project, the Group aims to reinvent its ways of working across SG&A and indirect operations. It conducted a thorough benchmarking exercise to identify areas for improvement, leading to the definition of key structural levers, such as eliminating non-essential tasks, automating transactional activities with GenAI, and optimizing organizational design.

The project ambition is to reduce the cost baseline by 110 million euros by 2028, supported by restructuring costs of c.150 million euros over 2025-2028.

Order intake driven by Chinese OEMs and Electronics

In 2025, FORVIA recorded order intake of €27 billion, compared to €31 billion in 2024, mainly reflecting delayed tenders in the context of electrification slowdown, while making further progress in upfront costs.

This order intake continued to demonstrate solid momentum in Electronics and in fast-growing regions:

Electronics accounted for 28% of the total order intake, driven by HELLA Electronics

Asia represented 34% and China 28% of 2025 order intake, driven by Chinese OEMs

PLANNED DIVESTITURE OF INTERIORS BUSINESS GROUP

FORVIA is in advanced negotiations with several parties to divest its Interiors Business Group.

The planned divestiture would enable to sharpen the Group's focus on high-growth technological domains and strengthen financial flexibility while supporting the long-term development of the Interiors business under new ownership.

Upon completion, the transaction would reduce net debt by at least €1bn.

2026 OUTLOOK

The Group expects the production environment to remain volatile and uncertain in 2026. Based on S&P Mobility February estimates, global automotive production is projected at 92.8 million light vehicles in 2026, down 0.2% versus 2025. This reflects declines across all major regions where FORVIA operates (Europe: -1.8%, North America: -1.6%, China: -1.2%), resulting in a projected negative geographic mix effect of 1 point for 2026.

In this environment, FORVIA will continue to enforce rigorous cost control and disciplined cash management. The Group notably expects further support from EU-FORWARD execution and the first benefits of its SIMPLIFY program underway.

For 2026, FORVIA expects*:

Sales between €20.0bn and €21.0bn, at constant exchange rates** (€21.3bn in 2025 after IFRS 5 restatement)

between €20.0bn and €21.0bn, at constant exchange rates** (€21.3bn in 2025 after IFRS 5 restatement) Operating margin between 6.0% and 6.5% of sales (6.0% in 2025 after IFRS 5 restatement)

between 6.0% and 6.5% of sales (6.0% in 2025 after IFRS 5 restatement) Net Cash-flow of at least 3.0% of sales (3.9% in 2025 after IFRS 5 excluding factoring variations)

of at least 3.0% of sales (3.9% in 2025 after IFRS 5 excluding factoring variations) Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 1.5x at December 31, 2026 (1.7x at end-2025)

*The guidance assumes no major disruption materially impacting production or retail sales in any major automotive region during the year

** 2025 average exchange rates: EUR/USD = 1.13, EUR/CNY = 8.11

Full-year 2025 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 23, 2026 under the chairmanship of Michel de ROSEN.

Audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The auditors are in the process of issuing their unqualified report.

All financial terms used in this press release are explained at the end of this document, under the section "Definitions of terms used in this document".

All figures related to worldwide or regional automotive production refer to the S&P Global Mobility forecast dated February 2026 (93.0m LVs in 2025 and 92.8m LVs in 2026).

2025 SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN BY BUSINESS GROUPS

Sales

IFRS 5 Before IFRS 5 application In €m 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change Organic Change SEATING 8,160 8,636 8,159 8,634 - 5.5% - 3.3% ELECTRONICS 4,567 4,190 4,566 4,189 + 9.0% + 11.8% INTERIORS 4,817 5,108 - 5.7% - 1.9% LIGHTING 3,625 3,879 3,625 3,879 - 6.5% - 4.9% CLEAN MOBILITY 4,010 4,154 4,010 4,153 - 3.5% + 1.2% LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS 977 1,011 977 1,011 - 3.3% + 0.1% OTHERS 8 8 - - - - GROUP 21,347 21,879 26,154 26,974 - 3.0% - 0.1%

Organic growth was primarily driven by Electronics and Clean Mobility.

Seating delivered a solid first half, but second-half sales were affected by an unfavorable customer mix in Europe and in China, where its customer BYD experienced a production slowdown.

delivered a solid first half, but second-half sales were affected by an unfavorable customer mix in Europe and in China, where its customer BYD experienced a production slowdown. Electronics recorded double-digit growth across all major regions, with ramp up of programs in radar and electronic power steering in Europe and North America, and strong demand from Japanese OEMs.

recorded double-digit growth across all major regions, with ramp up of programs in radar and electronic power steering in Europe and North America, and strong demand from Japanese OEMs. Interiors achieved organic product sales growth of 4.5%; however, overall performance was weighed down by the normalization of tooling sales following exceptionally high levels in 2024.

achieved organic product sales growth of 4.5%; however, overall performance was weighed down by the normalization of tooling sales following exceptionally high levels in 2024. Lighting sales continued to be negatively impacted by the discontinuation of high-volume series programs, notably in North America and China, as well as by persistent market weakness in Europe.

sales continued to be negatively impacted by the discontinuation of high-volume series programs, notably in North America and China, as well as by persistent market weakness in Europe. Clean Mobility returned to organic growth in 2025, supported by double-digit expansion in the Americas and a strong rebound in Europe driven by a business takeover from a major car manufacturer.

returned to organic growth in 2025, supported by double-digit expansion in the Americas and a strong rebound in Europe driven by a business takeover from a major car manufacturer. Lifecycle Solutions resumed growth in the second half, supported by sustained activity in the commercial vehicle segment.

Operating income

IFRS 5 Before IFRS 5 application In €m 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change SEATING 448 421 464 434 + 7.7% % of sales 5.5% 4.9% 5.7% 5.0% ELECTRONICS 301 221 313 230 + 32.6% % of sales 6.6% 5.3% 6.9% 5.5% INTERIORS 109 109 + 2.4% % of sales 2.3% 2.1% LIGHTING 106 187 106 187 - 43.0% % of sales 2.9% 4.8% 2.9% 4.8% CLEAN MOBILITY 358 337 369 346 + 7.2% % of sales 8.9% 8.1% 9.2% 8.3% LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS 95 94 95 94 + 1.2% % of sales 9.7% 9.3% 9.7% 9.3% OTHERS -23 -82 - - - GROUP 1,285 1,176 1,456 1,400 - 3.0% % of sales 6.0% 5.6% 5.6% 5.2%

Before the application of IFRS 5, all business groups delivered operating margin improvements, except for Lighting.

Seating profitability increased by 70 basis points, primarily reflecting ongoing efficiency gains

profitability increased by 70 basis points, primarily reflecting ongoing efficiency gains Electronics operating margin improved by 140 basis points, supported by performance progress at both HELLA Electronics and Clarion Electronics

operating margin improved by 140 basis points, supported by performance progress at both HELLA Electronics and Clarion Electronics Interiors profitability rose by 20 basis points versus 2024, driven by cost-reduction

profitability rose by 20 basis points versus 2024, driven by cost-reduction Lighting operating margin was impacted by lower volumes and operational challenges

operating margin was impacted by lower volumes and operational challenges Clean Mobility recorded a third consecutive year of margin expansion (+90 basis points), reflecting continued efficiency improvements Lifecycle Solutions profitability returned to double-digit levels in the second half, resulting in a 40 basis-point year-on-year increase

recorded a third consecutive year of margin expansion (+90 basis points), reflecting continued efficiency improvements

2025 SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN BY REGIONS

Sales

IFRS 5 Before IFRS 5 application In €m 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change Organic Change Currency change Perf vs. auto prod EMEA 10,116 10,092 12,498 12,607 - 0.9% + 0.2% - 1.1% + 1 pt o/w Europe 9,904 9,867 12,198 12,282 - 0.7% + 0.4% - 1.1% + 1 pt AMERICAS 5,126 5,249 6,809 7,152 - 4.8% + 0.1% - 4.9% + 1 pt o/w North America 4,604 4,707 6,004 6,339 - 5.3% - 1.1% - 4.2% - ASIA 6,105 6,537 6,848 7,216 - 5.1% - 0.8% - 4.3% - 8 pts o/w China 4,540 5,073 5,175 5,654 - 8.5% - 4.6% - 3.9% - 15 pts o/w Rest of Asia 1,565 1,465 1,672 1,561 + 7.1% + 12.9% - 5.8% + 11 pts GROUP 21,347 21,879 26,154 26,974 - 3.0% - 0.1% - 3.0% - 4 pts

Overall sales performance was impacted by an unfavorable customer mix in China.

EMEA : Sales slightly outperformed market production volumes, despite an unfavorable customer mix in the second half and the impact of several one-off items.

: Sales slightly outperformed market production volumes, despite an unfavorable customer mix in the second half and the impact of several one-off items. Americas : Sales were broadly in line with market volumes in North America, with strong momentum in Clean Mobility and Electronics offsetting softer activity in Interiors and Lighting.

: Sales were broadly in line with market volumes in North America, with strong momentum in Clean Mobility and Electronics offsetting softer activity in Interiors and Lighting. Asia: The Group delivered strong outperformance across Asia excluding China, supported by commercial successes with OEMs from Japan and South Korea. In China, activity was affected by a production slowdown in the second half at BYD and Li Auto, only partially offset by strong momentum with Chery.





Operating income

IFRS 5 Before IFRS 5 application In €m 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change EMEA 393 208 490 305 % of sales 3.9% 2.1% 3.9% 2,4% + 1.6 pt AMERICAS 278 301 281 341 % of sales 5.4% 5.7% 4.1% 4,8% - 0.7 pt ASIA 616 670 686 754 of sales 10.1% 10.3% 10.0% 10,4% - 0.4 pt GROUP 1,285 1,179 1,456 1,400 + 3.3% % of sales 6.0% 5.4% 5.6% 5.2% + 0.4 pt

Operating margin trends were contrasted across regions:

EMEA : Operating margin increased by 150 basis points, mostly reflecting the strong execution of the EU-FORWARD competitiveness program

: Operating margin increased by 150 basis points, mostly reflecting the strong execution of the EU-FORWARD competitiveness program Americas : Profitability was impacted by operational challenges in Interiors and Lighting, which weighed on regional performance.

: Profitability was impacted by operational challenges in Interiors and Lighting, which weighed on regional performance. Asia: Margin remained at double-digit levels, supported by strong progress across the rest of Asia and a disciplined cost-flexing approach in China.





