Sun Life to proactively offer second opinions on cancer diagnoses when members file a cancer-related claim

Expert Cancer Review services help boost members' confidence in their cancer treatment plan

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is expanding access to its Expert Cancer Review (ECR) service by proactively engaging members closer to the time of diagnosis. When a member files a cancer-related claim for disability or critical illness/cancer (supplemental health) insurance, Sun Life will reach out to connect them to ECR services available through their employers' Sun Life stop-loss policy. Members must also be enrolled in Sun Life disability or supplemental benefits.

ECR provides members diagnosed with cancer an objective, documented second opinion from an independent oncology specialist, helping to ensure they get the right care and feel confident in their chosen treatment plan. From 2024 - 2025, 41% of the second opinions facilitated by Sun Life resulted in a change in diagnosis or shift in diagnostic strategy or treatment.

"Offering a second opinion when our members file a cancer-related claim for disability or critical illness/cancer benefits enables us to support them closer to the time of their diagnosis," said Joi Tillman, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Expert Cancer Review will help members feel more confident in their treatment while their Sun Life disability and supplemental health plans replace their income and pay cash benefits to help them cover out-of-pocket costs. This is a great next step in integrating our Health and Risk Solutions services with our Group Benefits member experience, following the initial expansion of our Health Navigator personal care advisor services last year."

Cancer continues to be one of the most frequently diagnosed and costliest diseases to treat in the U.S. According to Sun Life's 2025 High Cost Claims Report, the average annual cost of a cancer claim ranged from about $235,000 for malignant neoplasm ("solid" cancers) to over $300,000 for leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma (blood cancers). While ECR is already available through an employer's Sun Life medical stop-loss policy, members can now receive proactive outreach when filing a cancer-related disability or supplemental health claim with Sun Life - engaging them earlier in the process, when the expert second opinion can be more valuable to the member.

According to the National Institute of Health, cancer diagnoses have become more prevalent in those under age 50 - people still in the workforce. Sun Life's High Cost Claims Report showed that solid cancers, particularly in adults ages 40-59, made up more than 40% of the total medical spend across Sun Life's stop-loss claims for 2024. As more people in the workforce encounter cancer diagnoses, employee benefits can play a pivotal role in increasing access to care and support.

"Expert second opinions on cancer can avoid misdiagnoses and spare people unnecessary treatments, as well as lead to better, more tailored therapies," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "More efficient and effective care also drives down costs, which benefits both the member and their employer. Proactively connecting eligible members to ECR will support our employer clients as they help their employees stay at or return to work, and drive better health outcomes overall."

Sun Life has continuously evolved its approach to benefits integration to better support those with cancer. In addition to offering healthcare navigation and ECR, Sun Life automatically screens a member for critical illness/cancer benefits when there is a stop-loss (high-dollar) claim filed for cancer. If they are covered, the member receives their benefit payment without needing to file a separate claim.

ECR is facilitated by Sun Life Health Navigator, a service that provides personal health advisors who help people get the right care, doctors and treatment to support them through their medical journey. Second opinions are an integral part of Health Navigator services, whether for cancer or other diagnoses.

To learn more about impacts of cancer in the workforce and the support of Sun Life benefits, visit www.sunlife.com/cancer.

