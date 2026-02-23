V2X, Inc.: V2X Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.22 billion, up 5% year-over-year

Net income of $22.8 million; adjusted net income 1 of $49.3 million, up 16% year-over-year

of $49.3 million, up 16% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $88.7 million; adjusted EBITDA 1 margin of 7.3%

of $88.7 million; adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% Diluted EPS of $0.72; record adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.56, up 17% year-over-year

of $1.56, up 17% year-over-year Cash flow from operations of $209.5 million

Full-Year Highlights

Revenue of $4.48 billion, up 4% year-over-year

Net income of $77.9 million; adjusted net income 1 of $166.8 million, up 20% year-over-year

of $166.8 million, up 20% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $323.3 million, with a margin of 7.2%

of $323.3 million, with a margin of 7.2% Diluted EPS of $2.45; adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $5.24, up 21% year-over-year

of $5.24, up 21% year-over-year Cash flow from operations of $182.0 million

Achieved net debt reduction of $116 million and 2.2x net leverage ratio1

2026 Guidance

Establishing full-year 2026 guidance with 6% revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth at mid-point

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, and established guidance for full-year 2026.

"V2X ended 2025 with another quarter of strong performance, underscoring our team's successful execution of our strategy," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering 2026 with significant momentum. Our recent awards and alignment to National Security priorities for readiness and modernization are creating tailwinds for continued growth. Additionally, we are continuing to prioritize investments and expand partnerships to deliver innovative solutions that anticipate and fulfill our customers' requirements. These growth priorities are further supported by the strength of our capital structure. As we look ahead, V2X is well positioned to continue to deliver readiness enabling solutions to support our customers' evolving requirements, while generating enhanced value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

In the fourth quarter, V2X reported record revenue of $1.22 billion, which represents 5% year-over-year growth. The Company reported solid topline growth and strong operating performance, yielding double-digit growth in adjusted net income1 and adjusted EPS1. Net income for the quarter was $22.8 million. Adjusted net income1 was $49.3 million, an increase of $6.6 million dollars, or 16%, year-over-year. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.72. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter increased 17% year-over-year to $1.56.

V2X delivered record adjusted EBITDA1 of $88.7 million, with a margin of 7.3%, representing an increase of $2.6 million dollars, or 3%, from the prior year.

Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $209.5 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 increased 3% year-over-year to $172.4 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt for V2X was $758 million, representing an improvement of $116 million year-over-year and achieving its 2.2x net leverage ratio1.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2025 was $11.1 billion. Funded backlog1 was $2.3 billion. Book-to-bill1 in the quarter was approximately 0.7x.

Full-Year 2025 Results

Full-year revenue was $4.48 billion, representing a 4% increase compared to the previous year.

Net income for the year was $77.9 million. Adjusted net income1 was $166.8 million, an increase of $27.9 million dollars, or 20%, year-over-year. Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was $2.45. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2025 was $5.24, increasing 21% year-over-year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA1 was $323.3 million with a margin of 7.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2025 was $182.0 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $148.3 million.

2026 Guidance

Expectations for the Company's full year 2026 financial results are as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts 2026 Guidance 2026 Mid-Point Revenue $4,675

$4,825 $4,750 Adjusted EBITDA1 $335

$350 $343 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $5.50

$5.90 $5.70 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1 $150

$170 $160

The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the foregoing forward-looking non-GAAP measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to M&A, integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 23, 2026. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/3do4py9pnRx

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 9, 2026, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10195666.

Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the company's website at https://gov2x.com. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,200 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155

$ 3,963,126 Cost of revenue

4,106,656

3,979,193

3,628,271 Selling, general and administrative expenses

179,112

183,758

210,439 Operating income

194,270

159,204

124,416 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2,527)

(1,998)

(22,298) Interest expense, net

(79,909)

(107,900)

(122,442) Other expense, net

(10,931)

(10,465)

(4,194) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

100,903

38,841

(24,518) Income tax expense (benefit)

23,021

4,157

(1,945) Net income (loss)

$ 77,882

$ 34,684

$ (22,573)













Earnings (loss) per share











Basic

$ 2.47

$ 1.10

$ (0.73) Diluted

$ 2.45

$ 1.08

$ (0.73) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,559

31,485

31,084 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,820

31,967

31,084

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, (In thousands, except shares and per share data)

2025

2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 368,994

$ 268,321 Receivables

738,922

710,068 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

127,102

124,081 Total current assets

1,235,018

1,102,470 Property, plant, and equipment, net

52,383

62,001 Goodwill

1,677,154

1,656,926 Intangible assets, net

239,760

323,068 Other non-current assets

76,525

84,378 Total non-current assets

2,045,822

2,126,373 Total Assets

$ 3,280,840

$ 3,228,843 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 557,042

$ 547,568 Compensation and other employee benefits

176,530

166,918 Short-term debt

14,935

20,003 Other accrued liabilities

267,039

261,735 Total current liabilities

1,015,546

996,224 Long-term debt, net

1,083,234

1,087,484 Deferred tax liabilities

28,357

20,983 Other non-current liabilities

69,067

98,000 Total non-current liabilities

1,180,658

1,206,467 Total liabilities

2,196,204

2,202,691 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

-

- Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,735,083 shares issued and 31,171,445 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 31,560,490 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

317

316 Treasury stock, at cost - 563,638 and no shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

(30,274)

- Additional paid in capital

779,084

769,719 Retained earnings

343,417

265,535 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,908)

(9,418) Total shareholders' equity

1,084,636

1,026,152 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,280,840

$ 3,228,843

V2X, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2023 Operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ 77,882

$ 34,684

$ (22,573) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation expense

16,984

20,747

22,408 Amortization of intangible assets

90,621

90,821

90,423 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

4,919

3,314

480 Gain from acquisitions, net

-

(2,193)

- Impairment of non-operating long-lived asset

-

2,192

- (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

(3,024)

1,450

683 Stock-based compensation

11,924

15,969

32,843 Deferred taxes

9,334

7,730

(7,509) Amortization of debt issuance costs

6,231

7,380

9,067 Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,527

1,998

22,298 Gain on disposition of business

-

-

(450) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

(23,485)

25,181

19,064 Other assets

9,315

(42,334)

11,285 Accounts payable

5,460

75,335

43,153 Compensation and other employee benefits

9,122

9,128

(9,901) Other liabilities

(35,818)

2,835

(23,303) Net cash provided by operating activities

181,992

254,237

187,968 Investing activities











Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(11,923)

(11,787)

(25,021) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

9,839

76

16 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(27,500)

(16,939)

- Disposition of business

-

-

1,349 Distributions from joint venture

-

-

1,007 Net cash used in investing activities

(29,584)

(28,650)

(22,649) Financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-

-

250,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(15,013)

(15,327)

(432,603) Proceeds from revolver

662,500

1,266,250

922,750 Repayments of revolver

(662,500)

(1,266,250)

(922,750) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

557

154

34 Purchase of treasury stock

(30,000)

-

- Payment of debt issuance costs

(3,909)

(1,188)

(8,818) Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt

-

-

(1,600) Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(3,115)

(8,138)

(18,036) Net cash used in financing activities

(51,480)

(24,499)

(211,023) Exchange rate effect on cash

(255)

(5,418)

2,288 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

100,673

195,670

(43,416) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year

268,321

72,651

116,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year

$ 368,994

$ 268,321

$ 72,651













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Interest paid

$ 78,336

$ 107,607

$ 117,482 Income taxes paid, net of amounts refunded

$ 9,632

$ 8,819

$ 8,356 Non-cash investing activities:











Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 1,446

$ 22

$ 3,043 Purchase of treasury stock on account

$ 274

$ -

$ -

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to monitor results of operations are revenue and operating income. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. Backlog is the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts. Funded backlog is contractually authorized and appropriated by the customer. Bookings includes approved values formally booked into V2X's backlog for new business contract awards including unexercised options, contract modifications, recompetes, contract extensions and add-on work to existing contracts. Book-to-bill is derived by dividing bookings by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and adjusted operating cash flow to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio, cash interest expense, net, and adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.

is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted net cash provided by ( used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs. Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Tables ($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 1,218,648

$ 1,157,752

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155 Net income $ 22,779

$ 25,033

$ 77,882

$ 34,684 Plus:













Income tax expense 5,858

1,261

23,021

4,157 Other expense, net 3,096

899

10,931

10,465 Interest expense, net 19,632

24,367

79,909

107,900 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

2,527

1,998 Operating income $ 51,363

$ 51,560

$ 194,270

$ 159,204 Plus:













Amortization of intangible assets 22,896

22,569

90,621

90,821 M&A, integration and related costs 8,717

6,480

16,492

36,124 Adjusted operating income $ 82,976

$ 80,610

$ 301,383

$ 286,150 Plus:













Depreciation and CCA amortization 5,759

5,546

21,904

24,061 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,735

$ 86,156

$ 323,287

$ 310,211 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.3 %

7.4 %

7.2 %

7.2 % Minus:













Cash interest expense, net 17,988

22,704

73,678

100,519 Income tax expense, as adjusted 12,583

12,147

49,752

36,334 Depreciation and CCA amortization 5,759

5,546

21,904

24,061 Other expense, net, as adjusted 3,096

3,092

11,181

10,465 Adjusted net income $ 49,309

$ 42,667

$ 166,772

$ 138,831















($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72

$ 0.78

$ 2.45

$ 1.08 Plus:













M&A, integration and related costs 0.21

0.12

0.40

0.87 Amortization of intangible assets 0.58

0.47

2.19

2.18 Amortization of debt issuance costs and Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.04

0.03

0.21

0.23 FMV land impairment $ -

(0.00)

$ -

0.05 Gain on acquisition, net (0.00)

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.07) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.56

$ 1.33

$ 5.24

$ 4.34















Average shares outstanding:













Basic, as reported 31,349

31,558

31,559

31,485 Diluted, as reported 31,631

32,043

31,820

31,967 Adjusted diluted 31,631

32,043

31,820

31,967

Non-GAAP Tables ($K) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 209,476

$ 223,134

$ 181,992

$ 254,237 Plus:













M&A, integration, and related payments 839

17,490

12,899

42,534 MARPA facility activity (37,911)

(72,440)

(46,552)

(135,788) Adjusted operating cash flow $ 172,404

$ 168,183

$ 148,340

$ 160,982

($K) TTM

December 31, 2025 Net income $ 77,882 Plus:

Interest expense, net 79,909 Income tax expense 23,021 Depreciation and amortization 112,525 Additional permitted add-backs1 44,307 TTM Bank EBITDA $ 337,644

($K, except ratio) Period Ending

December 31, 2025 Total debt $ 1,123,819



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 368,994 Less:

Restricted cash (3,014) Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,980



Net debt $ 757,839 TTM bank EBITDA $ 337,644 Net leverage ratio 2.24x

____________________________ 1 Includes among other items, non-cash losses like loss on extinguishment of debt and/or lease impairments, stock compensation, transaction and integration related costs

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by contract type, geographic region, contract relationship, and customer for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Contract Type



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2023 Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable

$ 2,744,753

$ 2,531,792

$ 2,209,241 Firm-fixed-price

1,609,027

1,675,603

1,626,262 Time-and-materials

126,258

114,760

127,623 Total revenue

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155

$ 3,963,126

Revenue by Geographic Region



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2023 United States

$ 2,609,257

$ 2,388,598

$ 2,286,052 Middle East

1,351,318

1,399,436

1,193,598 Asia

313,024

326,961

264,346 Europe

206,439

207,160

219,130 Total revenue

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155

$ 3,963,126

Revenue by Contract Relationship



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2023 Prime contractor

$ 4,239,080

$ 4,049,543

$ 3,726,199 Subcontractor

240,958

272,612

236,927 Total revenue

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155

$ 3,963,126

Revenue by Customer



Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2023 Army

$ 1,828,977

$ 1,837,843

$ 1,633,525 Navy

1,479,815

1,441,355

1,233,463 Air Force

570,663

481,265

538,698 Other

600,583

561,692

557,440 Total revenue

$ 4,480,038

$ 4,322,155

$ 3,963,126

SOURCE V2X, Inc.