UFP Industries, Inc.: UFP Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the fourth quarter 2025.
- Net Sales of $1.33 billion decreased by 9 percent due to a 2 percent decrease in price and a 7 percent decline in organic units.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 compared to $1.12 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $40 million compared to $68 million a year ago. Earnings were impacted by a higher estimated tax rate, year-end bonus adjustments from estimates to actual, and certain non-cash transactions.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $107.2 million in the quarter, or 8.1 percent of net sales compared to 9.1 percent a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 8.9 percent for the year, roughly 170bps higher than 2019.
- New product sales were 7.6 percent of total net sales.
- Cash flows from operating activities in 2025 was $546 million. Free cash flow1 of $451 million was used to repurchase nearly $450 million of our shares.
Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "We continue to see trends stabilizing across the majority of our businesses. Despite generally soft end-market demand, our fourth quarter sales and profits were in line with internal expectations. While 2025 proved to be a challenging year given market volatility, our team made meaningful progress navigating this environment and executing on our strategy. Our disciplined focus on cost controls and growth investments leaves us on stronger footing and well-positioned as conditions improve. After several years of headwinds, we continue to see markets normalizing and are cautiously optimistic on our business prospects in 2026."
Schwartz continued, "Our balanced portfolio enables us to drive shareholder value. To that point, we returned $515 million to shareholders in 2025 and finished the year with more than $900 million of cash and cash equivalents and $2.2 billion in total liquidity. We streamlined our cost structure with $60 million in cost reduction initiatives and have approached our portfolio through a more strategic lens. We plan to strengthen our core businesses, introduce innovative value-added products, and drive above market growth. Our M&A targets reflect our desire to strengthen our core businesses and drive growth in innovation and new products. We plan to use our strong balance sheet to pursue meaningful M&A while returning capital to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases and dividends. We enter 2026 in a stronger position to drive improved results."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
UFP Consolidated
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Net sales
$
1,329,823
$
1,462,001
(9.0)
%
$
6,320,343
$
6,652,309
(5.0)
%
Net earnings
40,156
69,783
(42.5)
295,992
418,733
(29.3)
Net margin
3.0
%
4.8
%
4.7
%
6.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA2
107,243
132,702
(19.2)
563,560
682,264
(17.4)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.1
%
9.1
%
8.9
%
10.3
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(7)
%
(3)
%
Acquisitions
-
-
Selling prices
(2)
(2)
1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is net of bonus expense (excluding vesting expense associated with share-based bonus arrangements) which totaled $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was $14 million higher than the same period of 2024.
UFP Retail
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Net sales
$
443,964
$
524,591
(15.4)
%
$
2,433,556
$
2,597,994
(6.3)
%
Net earnings
9,147
24,359
(62.4)
86,679
139,127
(37.7)
Net margin
2.1
%
4.6
%
3.6
%
5.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA
24,535
44,127
(44.4)
164,347
220,828
(25.6)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5.5
%
8.4
%
6.8
%
8.5
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(13)
%
(7)
%
Acquisitions
-
-
Selling prices
(2)
1
- ProWood organic unit sales declined 13 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to difficult comparisons from elevated storm related demand for our products in 2024.
- Deckorators organic unit sales grew 17 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 44 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 35 percent, both from the quarter a year ago.
UFP Packaging
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Net sales
$
370,097
$
375,315
(1.4)
%
$
1,603,723
$
1,636,563
(2.0)
%
Net earnings
7,506
16,563
(54.7)
66,414
80,035
(17.0)
Net margin
2.0
%
4.4
%
4.1
%
4.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
27,518
37,657
(26.9)
135,643
159,277
(14.8)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.4
%
10.0
%
8.5
%
9.7
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(2)
%
(1)
%
Acquisitions
1
1
Selling prices
-
(2)
- Structural Packaging organic unit sales grew 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.
- PalletOne organic unit sales declined 8 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was partially offset by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions.
- Protective Packaging organic unit sales declined 2 percent in the quarter from a year ago, due to challenging market conditions.
UFP Construction
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Net sales
$
439,790
$
486,776
(9.7)
%
$
2,003,785
$
2,113,844
(5.2)
%
Net earnings
15,437
27,595
(44.1)
89,626
136,179
(34.2)
Net margin
3.5
%
5.7
%
4.5
%
6.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA
33,173
45,022
(26.3)
157,841
208,417
(24.3)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.5
%
9.2
%
7.9
%
9.9
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(5)
%
-
%
Acquisitions
-
-
Selling prices
(5)
(5)
- Site Built organic unit sales declined 17 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker single-family residential activity in our core western markets.
- Factory Built organic unit sales grew 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.
- Concrete Forming Solutions organic unit sales grew 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.
- Commercial organic sales grew 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.
Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information
UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of December 27, 2025, had liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion consisting of over $900 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:
- Acquisitions and Organic Growth. The company seeks strategic acquisitions and invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $300 million to $325 million on capital projects in 2026.
- Dividend payments. On February 12, 2026, the UFP Industries Board of Directors increased our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, which represents a 3 percent year-over-year increase. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our earnings and free cash flow growth.
- Share repurchases. As of December 27, 2025, we repurchased 4.5 million shares for $443 million, at an average share price of $98.39 for the year, representing approximately 7 percent of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the year.
2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets
We anticipate that the current market environment will continue in 2026 and that overall demand will be flat to slightly down in each of our segments based on our sales mix. We anticipate markets tied to new residential construction will remain more challenged and see stabilization across our other end markets as an offset. However, we believe we are positioned well to perform better than the market due to market share gains across our portfolio and the execution of our cost out program. We anticipate initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution will support momentum in our Deckorators and Surestone businesses in 2026.
The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.
Conference Call
UFP Industries will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.
Net earnings
Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2025/2024
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
1,329,823
100.0
%
$
1,462,001
100.0
%
$
6,320,343
100.0
%
$
6,652,309
100.0
%
Cost of sales
1,113,284
83.7
1,222,492
83.6
5,260,193
83.2
5,425,567
81.6
Gross profit
216,539
16.3
239,509
16.4
1,060,150
16.8
1,226,742
18.4
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
159,729
12.0
156,491
10.7
691,008
10.9
735,046
11.0
Net (gain) loss on disposition and impairments of
(3,084)
(0.2)
4,619
0.3
3,128
-
6,157
0.1
Other losses (gains), net
807
0.1
(1,060)
(0.1)
2,113
-
(6,703)
(0.1)
Total operating expenses
157,452
160,050
696,249
734,500
Earnings from operations
59,087
4.4
79,459
5.4
363,901
5.8
492,242
7.4
Interest and other
(1,394)
(0.1)
(11,560)
(0.8)
(28,340)
(0.4)
(47,913)
(0.7)
Earnings before income taxes
60,481
4.5
91,019
6.2
392,241
6.2
540,155
8.1
Income taxes
20,325
1.5
21,236
1.5
96,249
1.5
121,422
1.8
Net earnings
40,156
3.0
69,783
4.8
295,992
4.7
418,733
6.3
Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
(197)
-
(1,744)
(0.1)
(1,200)
-
(4,173)
(0.1)
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest
$
39,959
3.0
$
68,039
4.7
$
294,792
4.7
$
414,560
6.2
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.70
$
1.12
$
5.00
$
6.78
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.70
$
1.12
$
5.00
$
6.77
Comprehensive income
$
44,078
$
58,121
$
315,340
$
398,753
Less comprehensive income attributable to
(795)
(1,007)
(3,673)
(610)
Comprehensive income attributable to
$
43,283
$
57,114
$
311,667
$
398,143
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024
Quarter Period 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
443,964
$
370,097
$
439,790
$
73,744
$
2,228
$
1,329,823
Cost of sales
373,322
312,198
364,195
51,793
11,776
1,113,284
Gross profit
70,642
57,899
75,595
21,951
(9,548)
216,539
Selling, general and administrative expenses
55,233
43,871
52,495
9,772
(1,642)
159,729
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
49
1,826
(13)
488
(5,434)
(3,084)
Other losses (gains), net
618
-
(3)
240
(48)
807
Earnings from operations
14,742
12,202
23,116
11,451
(2,424)
59,087
Interest and other
(119)
170
(3)
(1,876)
434
(1,394)
Earnings before income taxes
14,861
12,032
23,119
13,327
(2,858)
60,481
Income taxes
5,714
4,526
7,682
2,194
209
20,325
Net earnings
$
9,147
$
7,506
$
15,437
$
11,133
$
(3,067)
$
40,156
Quarter Period 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
524,591
$
375,315
$
486,776
$
73,971
$
1,348
$
1,462,001
Cost of sales
456,731
314,427
399,826
68,602
(17,094)
1,222,492
Gross profit
67,860
60,888
86,950
5,369
18,442
239,509
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,578
35,468
51,014
(1,723)
37,154
156,491
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
2,189
5,090
452
18
(3,130)
4,619
Other (gains) losses, net
(436)
-
(447)
(286)
109
(1,060)
Earnings from operations
31,529
20,330
35,931
7,360
(15,691)
79,459
Interest and other
(171)
(1,415)
42
(530)
(9,486)
(11,560)
Earnings before income taxes
31,700
21,745
35,889
7,890
(6,205)
91,019
Income taxes
7,341
5,182
8,294
721
(302)
21,236
Net earnings
$
24,359
$
16,563
$
27,595
$
7,169
$
(5,903)
$
69,783
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024
Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
2,433,556
$
1,603,723
$
2,003,785
$
271,550
$
7,729
$
6,320,343
Cost of sales
2,087,657
1,338,247
1,645,998
212,499
(24,208)
5,260,193
Gross profit
345,899
265,476
357,787
59,051
31,937
1,060,150
Selling, general and administrative expenses
218,262
180,619
237,949
37,858
16,320
691,008
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
11,139
(2,887)
259
3,167
(8,550)
3,128
Other losses (gains), net
1,398
-
265
691
(241)
2,113
Earnings from operations
115,100
87,744
119,314
17,335
24,408
363,901
Interest and other
(303)
(678)
(11)
(8,180)
(19,168)
(28,340)
Earnings before income taxes
115,403
88,422
119,325
25,515
43,576
392,241
Income taxes
28,724
22,008
29,699
4,973
10,845
96,249
Net earnings
$
86,679
$
66,414
$
89,626
$
20,542
$
32,731
$
295,992
Year to Date 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
2,597,994
$
1,636,563
$
2,113,844
$
298,190
$
5,718
$
6,652,309
Cost of sales
2,209,195
1,335,304
1,675,346
240,518
(34,796)
5,425,567
Gross profit
388,799
301,259
438,498
57,672
40,514
1,226,742
Selling, general and administrative expenses
209,592
191,757
262,517
39,940
31,240
735,046
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
3,067
6,545
673
28
(4,156)
6,157
Other (gains) losses, net
(2,964)
-
(376)
(3,572)
209
(6,703)
Earnings from operations
179,104
102,957
175,684
21,276
13,221
492,242
Interest and other
(557)
(101)
17
(9,356)
(37,916)
(47,913)
Earnings before income taxes
179,661
103,058
175,667
30,632
51,137
540,155
Income taxes
40,534
23,023
39,488
5,793
12,584
121,422
Net earnings
$
139,127
$
80,035
$
136,179
$
24,839
$
38,553
$
418,733
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024
Quarter Period 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
9,147
$
7,506
$
15,437
$
11,133
$
(3,067)
$
40,156
Interest and other
(119)
170
(3)
(1,876)
434
(1,394)
Income taxes
5,714
4,526
7,682
2,194
209
20,325
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
894
1,639
2,667
408
4,278
9,886
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
49
1,826
(13)
488
(5,434)
(3,084)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
-
(457)
-
(457)
Depreciation expense
8,013
9,773
6,675
1,085
11,240
36,786
Amortization of intangibles
837
2,078
728
1,007
375
5,025
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,535
$
27,518
$
33,173
$
13,982
$
8,035
$
107,243
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
2.1 %
2.0 %
3.5 %
15.1 %
*
3.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
5.5 %
7.4 %
7.5 %
19.0 %
*
8.1 %
* Not meaningful
Quarter Period 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
24,359
$
16,563
$
27,595
$
7,169
$
(5,903)
$
69,783
Interest and other
(171)
(1,415)
42
(530)
(9,486)
(11,560)
Income taxes
7,341
5,182
8,294
721
(302)
21,236
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
1,860
1,623
1,846
163
5,326
10,818
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
940
861
451
18
(3,130)
(860)
Impairment of intangibles
1,250
4,229
-
-
-
5,479
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(605)
-
-
-
(605)
Depreciation expense
7,550
9,003
6,092
889
8,977
32,511
Amortization of intangibles
998
2,216
702
1,551
433
5,900
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,127
$
37,657
$
45,022
$
9,981
$
(4,085)
$
132,702
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
4.6 %
4.4 %
5.7 %
9.7 %
*
4.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
8.4 %
10.0 %
9.2 %
13.5 %
*
9.1 %
* Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024
Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
86,679
$
66,414
$
89,626
$
20,542
$
32,731
$
295,992
Interest and other
(303)
(678)
(11)
(8,180)
(19,168)
(28,340)
Income taxes
28,724
22,008
29,699
4,973
10,845
96,249
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
4,040
7,029
9,840
1,017
15,866
37,792
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
8,739
(2,887)
259
3,167
(8,550)
728
Impairment of intangibles
2,400
-
-
-
-
2,400
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(1,511)
(344)
(457)
-
(2,312)
Depreciation expense
30,438
36,706
25,863
4,165
41,188
138,360
Amortization of intangibles
3,630
8,562
2,909
5,980
1,610
22,691
Adjusted EBITDA
$
164,347
$
135,643
$
157,841
$
31,207
$
74,522
$
563,560
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
3.6 %
4.1 %
4.5 %
7.6 %
*
4.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
6.8 %
8.5 %
7.9 %
11.5 %
*
8.9 %
* Not meaningful
Year to Date 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
139,127
$
80,035
$
136,179
$
24,839
$
38,553
$
418,733
Interest and other
(557)
(101)
17
(9,356)
(37,916)
(47,913)
Income taxes
40,534
23,023
39,488
5,793
12,584
121,422
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
5,788
6,974
7,944
772
16,685
38,163
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
1,817
2,316
673
28
(4,156)
678
Impairment of intangibles
1,250
4,229
-
-
-
5,479
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(642)
(1,818)
-
-
(2,460)
Depreciation expense
28,877
34,603
23,124
3,338
34,699
124,641
Amortization of intangibles
3,992
8,840
2,810
6,124
1,755
23,521
Adjusted EBITDA
$
220,828
$
159,277
$
208,417
$
31,538
$
62,204
$
682,264
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
5.4 %
4.9 %
6.4 %
8.3 %
*
6.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
8.5 %
9.7 %
9.9 %
10.6 %
*
10.3 %
* Not meaningful
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
DECEMBER 2025/2024
(In thousands)
Assets
2025
2024
Liabilities and equity
2025
2024
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
$
914,199
$
1,171,828
Accounts payable
$
205,932
$
224,659
Restricted cash
10,872
7,766
Accrued liabilities and other
287,390
283,664
Investments
34,374
31,087
Current portion of debt
899
4,125
Accounts receivable
475,959
500,920
Inventories
722,020
720,824
Total current liabilities
494,221
512,448
Other current assets
111,228
70,600
Long-term debt and finance lease
228,859
229,830
Total current assets
2,268,652
2,503,025
Other liabilities
211,106
158,669
Other assets
276,788
257,533
Temporary equity
4,463
5,366
Intangible assets, net
484,873
499,637
Property, plant and equipment,
992,580
890,743
Shareholders' equity
3,084,244
3,244,625
Total assets
$
4,022,893
$
4,150,938
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,022,893
$
4,150,938
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2025/2024
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
295,992
$
418,733
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation
138,360
124,641
Amortization of intangibles
22,691
23,521
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
37,792
38,163
Deferred income taxes
49,915
(15,382)
Unrealized gain on investment and other
(2,431)
(1,217)
Impairment of investments
6,500
-
Equity in earnings of investee
(709)
(89)
Net loss on sale, disposition and impairment of assets
728
678
Impairment of intangibles
2,400
5,479
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
(2,312)
(2,460)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
27,464
47,070
Inventories
7,291
6,356
Accounts payable
(20,190)
22,394
Accrued liabilities and other
(17,754)
(25,316)
Net cash from operating activities
545,737
642,571
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(269,377)
(232,274)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
31,472
11,501
Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received
(17,626)
(29,830)
Purchases of investments
(38,767)
(55,397)
Proceeds from sale of investments
19,953
30,844
Other
1,104
4,406
Net cash used in investing activities
(273,241)
(270,750)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
34,426
29,913
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(38,133)
(32,256)
Repayments of debt
-
(40,000)
Repayment of debt on behalf of investee
-
(6,303)
Contingent consideration payments and other
(221)
(4,868)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
2,471
2,811
Dividends paid to shareholders
(82,350)
(80,782)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(3,005)
(11,848)
Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary
(549)
(4,902)
Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees
(9,591)
(17,838)
Repurchase of common stock
(433,028)
(141,120)
Other
(163)
73
Net cash used in financing activities
(530,143)
(307,120)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
3,124
(7,363)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(254,523)
57,338
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,179,594
1,122,256
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
925,071
$
1,179,594
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
1,171,828
$
1,118,329
Restricted cash, beginning of period
7,766
3,927
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
1,179,594
$
1,122,256
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
914,199
$
1,171,828
Restricted cash, end of period
10,872
7,766
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
925,071
$
1,179,594
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Net cash from operating activities
$
545,737
$
642,571
Increase (decrease) in investment in net working capital
3,189
(50,504)
Maintenance capital expenditures(1)
(105,703)
(124,511)
Interest expense, net of taxes
8,238
9,852
Free cash flow
$
451,461
$
477,408
(1) Breakdown of capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
105,703
$
124,511
Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures
163,674
107,763
Total capital expenditures
$
269,377
$
232,274
SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.