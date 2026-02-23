Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.21 for the Quarter and $10.69 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2025. Net income was $559.3 million, or $10.69 per diluted share, in 2025, compared to $600.3 million, or $11.48 per diluted share, in 2024. Net income was $63.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $152.0 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was reduced by $80.6 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting the after-tax impact of a $100 million charitable contribution made to the Erie Insurance Foundation, a tax-exempt private charitable foundation formed in 2025 to create long-term sustainability for charitable contributions and grantmaking.

4Q and Full Year 2025 (in thousands) 4Q'25 4Q'24

2025 2024 Operating income $ 157,714 $ 167,310

$ 717,184 $ 676,455 Investment income 24,171 20,805

84,861 69,260 Other income 464 3,693

8,558 11,564 Contribution to charitable foundation (100,000) -

(100,000) - Income before income taxes 82,349 191,808

710,603 757,279 Income tax expense 18,969 39,779

151,268 156,965 Net income $ 63,380 $ 152,029

$ 559,335 $ 600,314



































2025 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $40.7 million, or 6.0 percent, in 2025 compared to 2024.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $237.7 million, or 8.2 percent, in 2025 compared to 2024.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $5.7 million, or 8.3 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions - Commissions increased $175.6 million in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and an increase in agent incentive compensation due to improved property and casualty underwriting profitability for the three-year period ended 2025 compared to the three-year period ended 2024. Non-commission expense increased $25.5 million in 2025 compared to 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $4.8 million primarily due to increased postage and personnel costs, partially offset by a decrease in underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $24.3 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and hardware and software costs. Customer service costs increased $3.5 million primarily due to increased credit card processing fees and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs decreased $7.1 million primarily due to decreased professional fees and personnel costs. Personnel costs in 2025 were impacted by increased healthcare costs compared to 2024. Personnel costs in 2025 were also impacted by decreased incentive compensation compared to 2024. Decreases in incentive plan costs were primarily driven by lower performance metrics compared to 2024 and a decrease in company stock price during 2025 compared to an increase during 2024.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $836.6 million in 2025 and $806.3 million in 2024, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $84.9 million in 2025 compared to $69.3 million in 2024. Net investment income was $85.8 million in 2025 compared to $70.2 million in 2024. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $3.5 million in 2025 compared to $2.0 million in 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $2.3 million in 2025 compared to $3.2 million in 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $3.3 million in 2025 compared to $4.1 million in 2024.

4Q 2025 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $9.6 million, or 5.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $29.3 million, or 4.2 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.1 million, or 12.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and an increase in agent incentive compensation due to improved property and casualty underwriting profitability for the three-year period ended 2025 compared to the three-year period ended 2024. Non-commission expense increased $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense decreased $1.2 million primarily due to a decrease in underwriting report costs, partially offset by an increase in personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $4.5 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $1.4 million primarily due to increased costs from community development initiatives. Administrative and other costs increased $5.8 million primarily due to increased personnel costs, partially offset by decreased professional fees. Personnel costs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were impacted by increased incentive compensation compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Increases in incentive plan costs were primarily driven by improved performance metrics in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $198.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $202.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net investment income was $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Erie Insurance Group

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 10th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 727,629

$ 698,340

$ 3,131,806

$ 2,894,074 Management fee revenue - administrative services

19,286

17,216

74,058

68,355 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

198,028

201,987

836,639

806,336 Service agreement revenue

6,080

6,547

24,755

26,350 Total operating revenue

951,023

924,090

4,067,258

3,795,115

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

595,281

554,793

2,513,435

2,312,324 Cost of operations - administrative services

198,028

201,987

836,639

806,336 Total operating expenses

793,309

756,780

3,350,074

3,118,660 Operating income

157,714

167,310

717,184

676,455

















Investment income















Net investment income

24,826

20,920

85,837

70,155 Net realized and unrealized investment gains

24

246

2,336

3,229 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(679)

(361)

(3,312)

(4,124) Total investment income

24,171

20,805

84,861

69,260

















Other income

464

3,693

8,558

11,564 Contribution to charitable foundation

(100,000)

-

(100,000)

- Income before income taxes

82,349

191,808

710,603

757,279 Income tax expense

18,969

39,779

151,268

156,965 Net income

$ 63,380

$ 152,029

$ 559,335

$ 600,314



































Net income per share















Class A common stock - basic

$ 1.36

$ 3.26

$ 12.01

$ 12.89 Class A common stock - diluted

$ 1.21

$ 2.91

$ 10.69

$ 11.48 Class B common stock - basic

$ 204

$ 490

$ 1,802

$ 1,934 Class B common stock - diluted

$ 204

$ 490

$ 1,801

$ 1,933

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,058

46,189,060

46,189,024

46,189,044 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted















Class A common stock

52,307,301

52,310,894

52,305,424

52,306,266 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.4625

$ 1.365

$ 5.5575

$ 5.19 Class B common stock

$ 219.375

$ 204.75

$ 833.625

$ 778.50

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $30,189 and $23,559, respectively)

$ 345,874

$ 298,397 Available-for-sale securities

33,902

44,604 Available-for-sale securities lent

3,436

0 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

735,589

707,060 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

66,061

83,902 Accrued investment income

14,311

11,069 Total current assets

1,199,173

1,145,032









Available-for-sale securities, net

1,286,566

991,726 Equity securities

70,624

85,891 Available-for-sale and equity securities lent

61,063

7,285 Fixed assets, net

571,476

513,494 Agent loans, net

93,953

80,597 Defined benefit pension plan

24,137

21,311 Other assets, net

48,489

43,278 Total assets

$ 3,355,481

$ 2,888,614









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 425,320

$ 408,309 Agent incentive compensation

132,560

75,458 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

200,701

190,028 Dividends payable

68,109

63,569 Contract liability

47,561

42,761 Deferred executive compensation

9,400

14,874 Securities lending payable

61,936

7,513 Total current liabilities

945,587

802,512









Defined benefit pension plan

33,410

28,070 Contract liability

23,274

21,170 Deferred executive compensation

22,050

19,721 Deferred income taxes, net

24,788

6,418 Other long-term liabilities

22,998

23,465 Total liabilities

1,072,107

901,356









Shareholders' equity

2,283,374

1,987,258 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,355,481

$ 2,888,614

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company