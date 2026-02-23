Anzeige
Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.21 for the Quarter and $10.69 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2025. Net income was $559.3 million, or $10.69 per diluted share, in 2025, compared to $600.3 million, or $11.48 per diluted share, in 2024. Net income was $63.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $152.0 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was reduced by $80.6 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting the after-tax impact of a $100 million charitable contribution made to the Erie Insurance Foundation, a tax-exempt private charitable foundation formed in 2025 to create long-term sustainability for charitable contributions and grantmaking.

4Q and Full Year 2025

(in thousands)

4Q'25

4Q'24


2025

2024

Operating income

$ 157,714

$ 167,310


$ 717,184

$ 676,455

Investment income

24,171

20,805


84,861

69,260

Other income

464

3,693


8,558

11,564

Contribution to charitable foundation

(100,000)

-


(100,000)

-

Income before income taxes

82,349

191,808


710,603

757,279

Income tax expense

18,969

39,779


151,268

156,965

Net income

$ 63,380

$ 152,029


$ 559,335

$ 600,314



















2025 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $40.7 million, or 6.0 percent, in 2025 compared to 2024.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $237.7 million, or 8.2 percent, in 2025 compared to 2024.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $5.7 million, or 8.3 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions - Commissions increased $175.6 million in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and an increase in agent incentive compensation due to improved property and casualty underwriting profitability for the three-year period ended 2025 compared to the three-year period ended 2024.
    • Non-commission expense increased $25.5 million in 2025 compared to 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $4.8 million primarily due to increased postage and personnel costs, partially offset by a decrease in underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $24.3 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and hardware and software costs. Customer service costs increased $3.5 million primarily due to increased credit card processing fees and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs decreased $7.1 million primarily due to decreased professional fees and personnel costs. Personnel costs in 2025 were impacted by increased healthcare costs compared to 2024. Personnel costs in 2025 were also impacted by decreased incentive compensation compared to 2024. Decreases in incentive plan costs were primarily driven by lower performance metrics compared to 2024 and a decrease in company stock price during 2025 compared to an increase during 2024.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $836.6 million in 2025 and $806.3 million in 2024, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $84.9 million in 2025 compared to $69.3 million in 2024. Net investment income was $85.8 million in 2025 compared to $70.2 million in 2024. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $3.5 million in 2025 compared to $2.0 million in 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $2.3 million in 2025 compared to $3.2 million in 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $3.3 million in 2025 compared to $4.1 million in 2024.

4Q 2025 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $9.6 million, or 5.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $29.3 million, or 4.2 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.1 million, or 12.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and an increase in agent incentive compensation due to improved property and casualty underwriting profitability for the three-year period ended 2025 compared to the three-year period ended 2024.
    • Non-commission expense increased $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense decreased $1.2 million primarily due to a decrease in underwriting report costs, partially offset by an increase in personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $4.5 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $1.4 million primarily due to increased costs from community development initiatives. Administrative and other costs increased $5.8 million primarily due to increased personnel costs, partially offset by decreased professional fees. Personnel costs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were impacted by increased incentive compensation compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Increases in incentive plan costs were primarily driven by improved performance metrics in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $198.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $202.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net investment income was $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 24, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 10th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)








Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)





Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$ 727,629


$ 698,340


$ 3,131,806


$ 2,894,074

Management fee revenue - administrative services


19,286


17,216


74,058


68,355

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


198,028


201,987


836,639


806,336

Service agreement revenue


6,080


6,547


24,755


26,350

Total operating revenue


951,023


924,090


4,067,258


3,795,115










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


595,281


554,793


2,513,435


2,312,324

Cost of operations - administrative services


198,028


201,987


836,639


806,336

Total operating expenses


793,309


756,780


3,350,074


3,118,660

Operating income


157,714


167,310


717,184


676,455










Investment income









Net investment income


24,826


20,920


85,837


70,155

Net realized and unrealized investment gains


24


246


2,336


3,229

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings


(679)


(361)


(3,312)


(4,124)

Total investment income


24,171


20,805


84,861


69,260










Other income


464


3,693


8,558


11,564

Contribution to charitable foundation


(100,000)


-


(100,000)


-

Income before income taxes


82,349


191,808


710,603


757,279

Income tax expense


18,969


39,779


151,268


156,965

Net income


$ 63,380


$ 152,029


$ 559,335


$ 600,314



















Net income per share









Class A common stock - basic


$ 1.36


$ 3.26


$ 12.01


$ 12.89

Class A common stock - diluted


$ 1.21


$ 2.91


$ 10.69


$ 11.48

Class B common stock - basic


$ 204


$ 490


$ 1,802


$ 1,934

Class B common stock - diluted


$ 204


$ 490


$ 1,801


$ 1,933










Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,058


46,189,060


46,189,024


46,189,044

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted









Class A common stock


52,307,301


52,310,894


52,305,424


52,306,266

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$ 1.4625


$ 1.365


$ 5.5575


$ 5.19

Class B common stock


$ 219.375


$ 204.75


$ 833.625


$ 778.50

Erie Indemnity Company

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $30,189 and $23,559, respectively)


$ 345,874


$ 298,397

Available-for-sale securities


33,902


44,604

Available-for-sale securities lent


3,436


0

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


735,589


707,060

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


66,061


83,902

Accrued investment income


14,311


11,069

Total current assets


1,199,173


1,145,032






Available-for-sale securities, net


1,286,566


991,726

Equity securities


70,624


85,891

Available-for-sale and equity securities lent


61,063


7,285

Fixed assets, net


571,476


513,494

Agent loans, net


93,953


80,597

Defined benefit pension plan


24,137


21,311

Other assets, net


48,489


43,278

Total assets


$ 3,355,481


$ 2,888,614






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$ 425,320


$ 408,309

Agent incentive compensation


132,560


75,458

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


200,701


190,028

Dividends payable


68,109


63,569

Contract liability


47,561


42,761

Deferred executive compensation


9,400


14,874

Securities lending payable


61,936


7,513

Total current liabilities


945,587


802,512






Defined benefit pension plan


33,410


28,070

Contract liability


23,274


21,170

Deferred executive compensation


22,050


19,721

Deferred income taxes, net


24,788


6,418

Other long-term liabilities


22,998


23,465

Total liabilities


1,072,107


901,356






Shareholders' equity


2,283,374


1,987,258

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 3,355,481


$ 2,888,614

© 2026 PR Newswire
