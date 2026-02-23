Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6PL | ISIN: US11040G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ERG1
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:00
39,400 Euro
+0,51 % +0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOW GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRISTOW GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,40040,00010:24
39,40040,00010:00
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bristow Group: Bristow Names Anne Rappold Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced that Anne Rappold has been named Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Rappold has served as Acting Chief Legal Officer since August 2025, leading the Company's global Legal and Government Affairs functions.

"Anne has done an exceptional job guiding our Legal and Government Affairs organization in support of Bristow's global operations," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "We are pleased to formally appoint her as Chief Legal Officer."

She will continue to oversee the Company's legal, compliance, and government affairs activities and work closely with the rest of the executive leadership team in support of Bristow's strategic priorities.

Rappold joined Bristow in June 2023 as Deputy General Counsel, Americas and Global Risk Management. She previously served as Vice President, Government Affairs, Risk & Compliance at Freeport LNG and practiced insurance defense law in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier in her career.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. We primarily provide aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed-wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Jennifer Whalen
[email protected]

SOURCE Bristow Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.