Bristow Group: Bristow Names Anne Rappold Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced that Anne Rappold has been named Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Rappold has served as Acting Chief Legal Officer since August 2025, leading the Company's global Legal and Government Affairs functions.

"Anne has done an exceptional job guiding our Legal and Government Affairs organization in support of Bristow's global operations," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "We are pleased to formally appoint her as Chief Legal Officer."

She will continue to oversee the Company's legal, compliance, and government affairs activities and work closely with the rest of the executive leadership team in support of Bristow's strategic priorities.

Rappold joined Bristow in June 2023 as Deputy General Counsel, Americas and Global Risk Management. She previously served as Vice President, Government Affairs, Risk & Compliance at Freeport LNG and practiced insurance defense law in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier in her career.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. We primarily provide aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed-wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

