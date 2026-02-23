FIBRA Prologis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YEAR:

Increased FIBRA Terrafina ownership to 99.8%.

Net effective rents on rollover were 59.1 percent.

Period-end and average occupancy were 97.0 and 97.8 percent, respectively.

Customer retention was 82.6 percent.

Same store cash NOI was 6.4 percent.

Acquired US$67million of Class-A properties.

First international bond issuance for $500 million.

Installed 21 MW of solar capacity.

Net earnings per CBFI was Ps. 2.0887 (US$0.1123) for the quarter compared with Ps. 3.8692 (US$0.1816) for the same period in 2024. For the full year 2025, net earnings per CBFI was Ps. 6.9148 (US$0.3565) compared with Ps. 17.1978 (US$0.9136) for the same period in 2024.

Funds from operations (FFO), as modified by FIBRA Prologis per CBFI, was Ps. 1.0533 (US$0.0583) for the quarter compared with Ps. 0.9740 (US$0.0488) for the same period in 2024. For the full year 2025, FFO per CBFI was Ps.4.4854 (US$0.2339) compared with Ps. 3.4507 (US$0.1943) for the same period in 2024.

SOLID OPERATING RESULTS

"Despite global uncertainties, 2025 was another exceptional year for FIBRA Prologis, reflecting strong execution, disciplined growth and the resilience of a well thought strategy," said Héctor Ibarzábal, CEO of FIBRA Prologis. "We delivered high occupancy and strong rent growth, fully integrated Terrafina, strengthened our balance sheet and advanced our sustainability leadership. As we transition leadership, I am confident in our strategy, fundamentals and our ability to continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders".

Operating Portfolio 2025 2024 4Q25 4Q24 4Q25 Notes Period End Occupancy 97.0 % 98.3 % 97.0 % 98.3 % Five markets above 96%. Average Occupancy 97.8 % 98.1 % 96.9 % 98.1 % Above 96.5% since 2Q21. Leases Commenced 11.4 MSF 4.3 MSF 2.2 MSF 1.0 MSF The activity was concentrated

mainly in Mexico City, Juarez

and Guadalajara. Customer Retention 82.6 % 71.6 % 71.1 % 84.5 %

Net Effective Rent

Change 59.1 % 55.4 % 64.8 % 61.0 % Led by Mexico City,

Monterrey, and Reynosa. Same Store Cash NOI 6.4 % 8.4 % 9.4 % 3.8 % Led mainly by rent change and

annual rent increases. Same Store Net Effective

NOI 9.5 % 7.1 % 13.7 % 3.2 % Led by rent change and

annual rent increases.

As a reminder, FIBRA Terrafina was managed by a third party through November 30, 2024. As such, some metrics only include FIBRA Terrafina activity after December 1, 2024.

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31, 2025, FIBRA Prologis' leverage stand alone was 23.0 percent and liquidity was approximately Ps. 18.7 billion (US$1.0 billion), which included Ps. 18.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and Ps. 749 million (US$42 million) of unrestricted cash.

GUIDANCE ESTABLISHED FOR 2026

(US$ in million, except per CBFI amounts) FX = Ps$18.5 per US$1.00 Low High Notes FFO per CBFI US$0.2400 US$0.2600 Excludes the impact of foreign

exchange movements and any

potential incentive fee. Full Year 2026 Distributions per CBFI US$0.1700 US$0.1700 An 13.3% increase vs 2025

guidance. Year End Occupancy 96.5 % 98.5 %

Same Store Cash NOI 9.0 % 13.0 % Based in U.S. dollars. Annual Capital Expenditures as % of NOI 10.0 % 12.0 %

Asset Management and Professional Fees US$65 US$70

Building Acquisitions US$200 US$500

Building Dispositions US$0 US$0



WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FIBRA Prologis will host a live webcast/conference call to discuss quarterly results, current market conditions and future outlook. Here are the event details:

Tuesday, February 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. Mexico Time.

Access the live webcast at www.fibraprologis.com, in the Investor Relations section, by clicking Events.

Dial in: +1 888 596 4144 or +1 646 968 2525 and enter Passcode 4603995.

A telephonic replay will be available February 24 - March 3 at +1 800 770 2030 from the U. S. and Canada or at +1 647 362 9199 from all other countries using conference code 4603995. The replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 518 Investment Properties, totaling 87.4 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 350 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.9 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 168 buildings with 21.5 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis