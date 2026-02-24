LawFairy Limited: LawFairy Marks a First as a Deterministic, Technology-Only Law Firm

Authorised to deliver regulated legal outcomes through transparent, rule-based technology - widening access to justice and improving how cases reach traditional law firms

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFairy has received authorisation from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to operate as a law firm. It is believed to be the first technology-only firm in England and Wales built around a fully deterministic legal model.

Deterministic Legal Delivery

Many AI-driven tools generate statistically likely answers that can vary or fail to explain their reasoning. In regulated legal services, however, outcomes must be correct, accountable and capable of explanation.

LawFairy separates user experience from legal determination. Generative AI is used to create a clear, accessible interface. Legal outcomes, however, are produced exclusively through pre-validated rules embedded in structured logic.

Lawyers design and oversee the legal frameworks within the platform. Once validated, those frameworks are executed deterministically - generating consistent results accompanied by a complete, auditable reasoning record.

Where the law operates through defined statutory tests, fixed eligibility criteria, thresholds or time limits, the system applies those rules directly and consistently.

Supporting both consumers and law firms

Many regulated legal outcomes depend on accurate application of defined criteria rather than discretion or advocacy at the initial stage.

LawFairy embeds verified legal rules into structured workflows that deliver:

Disciplined and structured fact-gathering

Consistent application of statutory tests and eligibility thresholds

Transparent reasoning that can be traced and explained





Where a matter falls entirely within rule-based parameters, the outcome can be delivered directly.

Where interpretation, negotiation or strategic judgement is required, the platform produces a structured triage analysis and a fully reasoned case file, ready to transfer to a traditional law firm.

For consumers, this reduces cost and uncertainty at the earliest stage by providing a clear assessment grounded in defined legal criteria.

For traditional law firms, it changes how matters arrive. Instead of unstructured narratives, firms can receive:

Completed eligibility and threshold assessments

Relevant facts translated into structured legal analysis

A fully assembled case file with an auditable reasoning trail





This reduces preliminary analysis time and provides a clearer foundation for matters requiring human expertise.

On Authorisation and Accountability

Raj Panasar, Founder of LawFairy, said:

"Most legal AI produces probabilistic outputs - statistically likely answers generated from patterns in data. That is fundamentally unsuitable for regulated legal work, where an outcome is either right or wrong.

The law contains vast areas governed by precise rules - statutory tests, defined thresholds and fixed eligibility criteria. These do not require discretion. They require disciplined, consistent application. Deterministic technology is designed precisely for that task.

Authorisation demonstrates that our model, when structured around verifiable rules and robust governance, can meet the same regulatory standards as any other authorised firm. We believe it also opens regulated legal services to people who currently find them too costly or uncertain to pursue."

About LawFairy

LawFairy is a legal intelligence company that builds structured, explainable systems to support complex legal and compliance decision-making. Its technology embeds legal expertise into clear, auditable workflows, helping organisations deliver defensible outcomes at scale while improving access to justice.

Notes to editors:

This announcement relates to the authorisation of LawFairy Services Limited, which is the SRA-regulated entity responsible for the delivery of regulated legal services.

LawFairy Limited is a separate company that develops and licenses technology used by LawFairy Services Limited. LawFairy Limited does not provide regulated legal services and is not authorised by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Nothing in this announcement relates to the activities, trading status, or investment characteristics of LawFairy Limited.

LawFairy will announce its initial strategic focus at the point it starts trading.

