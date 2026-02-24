Launch reflects accelerating international momentum across the UK, Canada and beyond

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced the expansion of their partnership with MuchBetter, the consumer wallet and prepaid card platform, supporting the company's launch in Israel. This marks the latest milestone in MuchBetter's international expansion, powered by Thredd, following the successful deployment of their programme in the UK and Canada.

Through the partnership, Thredd is providing processing infrastructure for MuchBetter's prepaid card and digital wallet programme, enabling consumers in Israel to securely load funds and make payments using physical and virtual cards, with additional form factors planned as the programme scales.

"International expansion is a core part of MuchBetter's growth strategy, and Thredd has been a critical partner in helping us move quickly and confidently into new markets," said Israel Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of MuchBetter. "Launching in Israel is an important step for us, and Thredd's global platform, regulatory expertise, and deep payments experience make them the ideal partner as we continue to scale worldwide."

MuchBetter was originally founded to improve payout experiences in the digital commerce sectors and has since expanded its offering to support a wider range of consumer and corporate use cases. With Thredd's support, MuchBetter is able to launch efficiently across multiple geographies while maintaining high standards of security, compliance, and performance.

"MuchBetter's expansion highlights exactly what Thredd was built to enable fast, reliable, multi-market programme launches on a single global platform," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "As MuchBetter continues to grow internationally, we're proud to support their strategy with the infrastructure, scale, and flexibility needed to succeed in highly regulated markets."

The programme issues on the Mastercard network, and leverages MuchBetter's UK licence, approved by the scheme for cross-border operation in the market. Thredd's processing platform provides end-to-end support across transaction processing, security, and programme management, enabling MuchBetter to accelerate time to market while preparing for future regional expansion.

This latest launch underscores Thredd's commitment to driving the global distribution of next-generation payment solutions and sets the stage for further expansion and innovation with partners like MuchBetter.

About MuchBetter

MuchBetter is a digital wallet and prepaid card platform offering fast, secure payments for consumers and businesses worldwide. Originally designed to improve payouts in digital commerce, MuchBetter now supports a broad range of payment use cases across multiple regions. Learn more at www.muchbetter.com

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com

