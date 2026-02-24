Anzeige
Grünenthal Group: Grünenthal licenses exclusive Australian rights to Qutenza to Clinect

AACHEN, Germany and VICTORIA, Australia, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and related diseases, and Clinect Pty Ltd ("Clinect"), an Australian based company focussed on supporting access to unique products, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Clinect will have the exclusive Australian rights to Qutenza, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid patch indicated for the management of peripheral neuropathic pain. Under the agreement, Clinect will be responsible for obtaining marketing authorisation for Qutenza in Australia and, upon approval, marketing and distributing the product in Australia.

"We firmly believe in the benefits that this non-opioid treatment option can provide to people suffering from peripheral neuropathic pain and continue to work on expanding its footprint to reach more patients worldwide," says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal. "Clinect is an experienced specialist with a strong presence in Australia, and I look forward to joining forces with their team to bring our brand to Australia, a major market of the Asia-Pacific region."

"We value the opportunity to work alongside Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management, to introduce Qutenza to the Australian market," said Merryn Wallace, General Manager at Clinect. "This agreement reflects our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and aligns with Clinect's strategy of partnering with companies who bring truly differentiated therapies to our region."

Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza in 2018 as part of its M&A-driven growth strategy. Since 2017, the company has invested more than €2.3 billion in successful M&A transactions, diversifying its portfolio, enhancing its profitability, and driving business growth. Grünenthal continues to expand the footprint of the acquired brands and to create synergies throughout Grünenthal's infrastructure, including manufacturing, supply, logistics, and commercial activities.

About Qutenza
In Europe, Qutenza is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain. For further information, please visit www.grunenthalhealth.com.

Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% topical system is approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults. Important US safety information is available at www.qutenza.com.

About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group | Instagram: grunenthal

About Clinect
Clinect is part of the EBOS Group the largest and most diversified Australasian marketer, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products. Clinect supports patients in Australia and New Zealand with established and innovative products via strategic partnering relationships. Clinect together with its affiliates, will market and distribute the product in Australia.



Media Contacts

Grünenthal

Maren Thurow

Head Global Communication
Phone: +44 7917 196855
Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.com

Clinect
John Bennetts
Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs
Phone: +61 498 000 897
John.Bennetts@ebosgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grunenthal-licenses-exclusive-australian-rights-to-qutenza-to-clinect-302695471.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
