Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official list Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official list Notice 24-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC 3.14% Notes due 26/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 Debt and debt-like CA892329CH47 -- each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.46% Notes due 24/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 Debt and debt-like CA892329CJ03 -- each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3304302063 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.733% Senior Preferred Notes due 24/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS3300350215 -- bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 418953 EQS News ID: 2280272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280272&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)