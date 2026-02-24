How PV modules are treated at the end of their life is an increasingly important issue, but some recycling practices leave a lot to be desired. Scott Azevedo from Intertek CEA explores how asking the right questions, paying closer attention to end-of-life treatment, and steering volume toward good recyclers can have positive long-term consequences for the solar industry.From pv magazine 2/26 There is a familiar pattern at the end of a PV module's life. A project gets repowered, decommissioned, or damaged by a natural disaster. The operator hires a recycler. A truck arrives, stacks of modules ...

