DJ Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 234.8566 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2713595 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN LEI Code: 969500MJN6FTOLDL5J41 Sequence No.: 418966 EQS News ID: 2280436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 24, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)