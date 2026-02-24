Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 09:46 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI): Datalec Launches Next-Generation Modular Data Centre Solution to Accelerate Deployment and Boost Scalability

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) has unveiled its next-generation Data Centre Modularisation Solution, engineered to help organisations deploy critical infrastructure faster, more flexibly, and with greater cost efficiency.

Being designed in response to surging demand for rapid capacity expansion, the new modular solution enables businesses to compress delivery timelines while maintaining full control over configuration, performance, and long-term scalability. Each system is precision engineered and elements delivered through Datalec's manufacturing process, ensuring compatibility across structural, mechanical, and electrical systems.

"This launch marks a pivotal shift in how data centre capacity can be delivered," said John Lever, Director of Modular Solutions at Datalec. "Organisations are under pressure to scale quickly, managing capital expenditure, whilst maintaining exceptional quality. Our modular solution brings these priorities together, giving customers the confidence and agility to develop at the pace their business requires."

By combining pre-engineered design principles with tailored manufacturing, Datalec's approach enables clients to adapt systems to unique site conditions, operational needs, and long-term growth strategies. The solution also reduces the complexity and disruption associated with traditional onsite construction, enabling a succinct, safer installation and faster speed to market.

With an emphasis on reliability, engineering excellence, and lifecycle value, the new Modularisation Solution reinforces Datalec's commitment to delivering robust, scalable infrastructure for today's data-driven enterprises.

For more information about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), visit https://datalecltd.com/critical-infrastructure/modular/

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, modular solutions, installation, and data centre services. With unmatched expertise, we offer consultancy, cleaning, electronic security, remote hands and migrations. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution through innovation and digital transformation.

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations
Email: datalec@imillerpr.com
Tel: 1.914.315.6424


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.