JBT Marel Corporation: JBT Marel Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Establishes 2026 Guidance with Continued Growth

JBT Marel Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Establishes 2026 Guidance with Continued Growth

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights: (Results are from continuing operations)

• Achieved record quarterly orders and revenue with both exceeding $1.0 billion

• Realigned reportable segments to Protein Solutions and Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions, reflecting the integration of the Company's operating model

Full Year 2025 Highlights: (Results are from continuing operations)

• Revenue totaled $3.8 billion with 50% generated from recurring revenue

• Realized year-over-year synergy savings of approximately $43 million

• Cash provided by operating activities was $342 million, and free cash flow was $250 million

• De-leveraged balance sheet by approximately 1.1x since the close of the transaction

CHICAGO, February 23, 2026 - JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

"We delivered on our ambitious expectations for our first year operating as JBT Marel and demonstrated that we are truly better together," said Brian Deck, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team's strong execution, successful integration efforts, and continuous improvement initiatives led to excellent performance in 2025 and a positive outlook for 2026."

"As expected for 2025, we benefited from demand recovery in the protein end markets, especially within poultry," continued Deck. "We also implemented a customer-focused go-to-market strategy, allowing us to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities and to advance our customer value proposition with integrated solutions and comprehensive lifecycle support."

Comparisons in this news release are to the comparable period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted. An earnings presentation with supplemental information is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.jbtmarel.com/events/presentations.

JBT Marel Full Year 2025 Consolidated Results

"We are extremely pleased that we delivered strong full year financial results even in the face of a challenging tariff environment," said Matt Meister, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, our ability to de-lever the balance sheet to below 3 times within the first year of the combination underscores the significant cash flow generation and earnings power of our business."

Full year 2025 consolidated revenue of $3.8 billion included approximately $77 million in year-over-year foreign exchange translation benefit. Loss from continuing operations of $50 million, representing a margin of (1.3) percent, included $179 million in acquisition related amortization and depreciation expense, $147 million in pre-tax charges related to the non-cash financial settlement of the U.S. pension plan, $115 million in M&A related costs, and $31 million in restructuring related costs.

Full year 2025 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $600 million, representing a margin of 15.8 percent. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.96, and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") was $6.41. Full year orders totaled approximately $3.8 billion, inclusive of approximately $79 million in a year-over-year benefit from foreign exchange translation, and year-ended backlog was approximately $1.4 billion.

Full year 2025 operating cash flow from continuing operations was $342 million, and free cash flow was $250 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was 2.9x.

JBT Marel Realignment of Reportable Segments and Full Year 2025 Segment Results

As previously announced, JBT Marel realigned its reportable segments during the fourth quarter of 2025 to reflect the integration of the Company's operating model. The realignment now includes two reporting segments, Protein Solutions and Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 ($ millions except margin) Protein Solutions

Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions Segment revenue $ 1,716

$ 2,082 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 345

$ 359 Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.1 %

17.2 %









Synergy Actions and Target Cost Savings

For the full year 2025, JBT Marel realized year-over-year synergy savings of approximately $43 million. Exiting 2025, JBT Marel achieved annualized run rate savings of approximately $85 million.

For the full year 2026, JBT Marel anticipates approximately $60 million in year-over-year synergy savings.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

JBT Marel's consolidated guidance for full year 2026 reflects continued year-over-year growth in revenue, margins, and earnings.



Guidance ($ millions except margin and EPS) FY 2026 Revenue $3,990 - $4,065 Income from continuing operations margin 6.1% - 6.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 17.0% - 17.5% GAAP EPS $4.70 - $5.15 Adjusted EPS(1) $8.00 - $8.50



(1) Non-GAAP figure. Please see supplemental schedules for adjustments and reconciliations.





For the full year 2026, JBT Marel expects year-over-year consolidated revenue growth of 5 - 7 percent, which is inclusive of approximately 1 percent foreign exchange translation benefit.

For the full year 2026, JBT Marel expects to incur certain one-time and acquisition related costs, which are included in income from continuing operations margin and GAAP EPS guidance and excluded from adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin. These include approximately $178 million in acquisition related amortization and depreciation, $20 million in M&A related costs, and $30 million in restructuring costs.

Full year 2026 total depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $268 million. Interest expense is estimated to be approximately $50 million, and other financing income related to cross currency swaps on the Term Loan B is expected to be approximately $10 million. The full year tax rate is anticipated to be 23 - 24 percent.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. A simultaneous webcast and audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.jbtmarel.com/events/ir-calendar.

2026 Investor Day

JBT Marel will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 26, 2026, beginning at 9:00 AM ET / 13:00 GMT. JBT Marel's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Deck, and other members of the executive leadership team will provide an update on the Company's strategic priorities, growth initiatives, and financial objectives. The event will be livestreamed and a replay will be available through this website: jbtminvestorday2026.com. These details are also available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.jbtmarel.com/events/ir-calendar.

##

About JBT Marel Corporation

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT Marel's unique solutions of integrated equipment, service, software, and application expertise enables customers to optimize food yield and efficiency, improve food safety and quality, and enhance uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates more than 50 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally. For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("Adjusted EPS"), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. JBT Marel provides non-GAAP financial measures in order to increase transparency in our operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures eliminate certain costs or benefits from, or change the calculation of, a measure as calculated under U.S. GAAP. By eliminating these items, JBT Marel provides a more meaningful comparison of our ongoing operating results, consistent with how management evaluates performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures in financial and operational evaluation, planning and forecasting. These calculations may differ from similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed are not intended to be used as a substitute for, nor should they be considered in isolation of, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the supplemental schedules to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond JBT Marel's ability to control. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by JBT Marel will be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements related to our business and our results of operations, our strategic plans, our restructuring plans and expected cost savings from those plans and our liquidity. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to the following factors: fluctuations in our financial results; termination or loss of major customer contracts and risks associated with fixed-price contracts, particularly during periods of high inflation; catastrophic loss at any of our facilities and business continuity of our information systems; loss of key management and other personnel; our ability to remediate the material weaknesses relating to the Marel financial statements; deterioration of economic conditions, including impacts from supply chain delays and reduced material or component availability; unanticipated delays or acceleration in our sales cycles; inflationary pressures, including increases in energy, raw material, freight, and labor costs; changes in food consumption patterns; weather conditions and natural disasters; impacts of pandemic illnesses, food borne illnesses and diseases to various agricultural products; work stoppages; customer sourcing initiatives; competition and innovation in our industries; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; changes to tariffs, trade regulations, quotas, or duties; potential liability arising out of the installation or use of our systems; the impact of climate change and environmental protection initiatives; our ability to comply with U.S. and international laws governing our operations and industries; increases in tax liabilities; risks related to acquisitions, such as our ability to integrate the acquisitions we have consummated, including the integration of the legacy businesses of JBT and Marel; our ability to develop and introduce new or enhanced products and services and keep pace with technological developments; difficulty in developing, preserving and protecting our intellectual property or defending claims of infringement; cybersecurity risks such as network intrusion or ransomware schemes; our convertible note hedge and warrant transactions; the maintenance of two stock exchange listings; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our level of indebtedness; availability of and access to financial and other resources; and the factors described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. JBT Marel cautions shareholders and prospective investors that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. JBT Marel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events or changes in circumstances or otherwise.

Investors & Media:

JBTMarel.IR@jbtc.com

+1 (312) 861-5784