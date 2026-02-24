ArisGlobal Launches XDI

XDI brings the first federated solution for life sciences, collapsing data silos, unifying meaning, and powering enterprise-wide explainable decision-making at scale

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere, has launched XDI, its Data Intelligence Cortex. Introduced at the company's Breakthrough 2026 event, XDI transforms regulated life sciences data into continuous, explainable, decision-grade intelligence across the product life-cycle.

XDI will turn data exhaust into an intelligence advantage for life sciences companies. As organizations manage growing volumes of fragmented data across disparate systems, the challenge for key teams is not just accessing that data, but also generating consistent, explainable decisions from it. XDI connects signals across domains, applies learning in context, and delivers insights where decisions are made - so organizations move from reacting to events to anticipating risks and opportunities. Rather than require data to be consolidated into a single platform, XDI brings intelligence to the data wherever it resides.

By federating meaning across systems, it enables cross-domain reasoning that is auditable, explainable, and scalable across clinical, pharmacovigilance, regulatory, medical affairs, quality, and benefit-risk functions.

"XDI is the next big thing from ArisGlobal, in step with our vision of evolving from an AI-first company to a true data intelligence technology company in life sciences. The challenge for life sciences organizations in 2026 is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to operationalize it at scale and generate cross-domain data-intelligence leveraging AI. XDI will deliver decision-grade intelligence by recommending actions and explaining the reasoning behind them - enabling confident, regulator-safe decisions at scale," commented Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal.

XDI's first offerings delivers a unified intelligence layer purpose-built for three operational domains:

Pharmacovigilance operational intelligence - shifting PV operations from reactive to proactive, with up to 70-80%* reduced compliance effort and 75%* elimination of inline QC through continuous quality checks, coupled with intelligent risk recommendations.





shifting PV operations from reactive to proactive, with up to 70-80%* reduced compliance effort and 75%* elimination of inline QC through continuous quality checks, coupled with intelligent risk recommendations. Benefit-risk intelligence - enabling predictive, evidence-driven signal management, with more than 30% faster signal detection, up to 40%* noise reduction in signal workflows, and cycle time compression from four to six weeks down to four days.





enabling predictive, evidence-driven signal management, with more than 30% faster signal detection, up to 40%* noise reduction in signal workflows, and cycle time compression from four to six weeks down to four days. Regulatory operational intelligence-empowering regulatory teams with cross-domain and real-world data insights, delivering up to 70-80%* reduced compliance effort and up to 75%* reduction in QC through continuous checks.

XDI is built on ArisGlobal's "Trust by Design" framework. This integrates AI governance, industry commitments, and embedded auditability through ArisGlobal NavaX AI governance - ensuring regulatory defensibility across the AI lifecycle.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a leading life sciences technology company and provider of cloud-based software solutions for pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, quality management, and medical affairs. LifeSphere, the company's unified product platform, delivers a powerful combination of domain expertise, advanced technology, and analytics to help life sciences organizations transform compliance into a strategic advantage. ArisGlobal serves more than 300 customers globally, including many of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. For more information, visit www.arisglobal.com.

