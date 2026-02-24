Celebrate Ramadan with Premium Entertainment: Exclusive Offers on LG TVs

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Ramadan, LG Electronics (LG) is bringing families together with premium entertainment through exclusive promotions on its cutting-edge TV models. From OLED masterpieces to QNED innovations, LG's Ramadan offers are designed to transform your home viewing experience while delivering exceptional value across major UAE retailers.

With discounts of up to 30% on select models, UAE residents can enjoy stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and ultra-high-definition quality for less. Participating retailers include Carrefour, Lulu, Emax, and Sharaf DG, offering incredible pricing across an extensive range of LG TV solutions.

LG's hero lineup showcases unparalleled immersion and versatility, designed to enhance the festive season with premium entertainment experiences. Leading the range is the LG 100-inch QNED (QNED86A), which sets a new benchmark in cinematic scale and precision. Featuring Quantum Dot technology, this ultra-large display offers exquisite color and stunning detail, making it the perfect centerpiece for Ramadan family gatherings.

For those seeking innovation in compact and flexible designs, the LG StanbyME2 (27LX6T) reimagines personal entertainment. Its 27-inch touch screen display, paired with a mobile stand and wireless streaming capabilities, makes it ideal for celebrations in cozy settings like kitchens and bedrooms.

Meanwhile, LG's OLED C5 (77C5) and OLED G4 (77G4) models deliver breathtaking visuals that exemplify OLED technology. The OLED C5 captivates viewers with its self-lit pixels, offering infinite contrast and deep blacks, while AI ThinQ technology enables hands-free voice control and personalized viewing. The OLED G4 elevates both art and entertainment with its Gallery Design and cinema-quality images, transforming any living room into a modern masterpiece during Ramadan celebrations.

The promotions apply to a broad range of models, catering to every home, preference, and budget. Shoppers can choose from groundbreaking QNED TVs, such as the 86QNED82A and 75QNED70A, equipped with advanced color technologies and crystal-clear resolution for a truly immersive experience. Families looking for affordability paired with stellar performance can take advantage of discounts on UHD models, including the 86UA8500 and 100UT9000, offering spectacular resolution and unbeatable value.

For design-conscious shoppers, LG's OLED range stands out, with featured models such as the 77C5 and 65C5, offering realistic colors, crisp contrast, and cinema-quality visuals. With models available across multiple screen sizes, this Ramadan is the perfect opportunity to bring home LG's unrivaled OLED technology.

As part of LG's commitment to innovation and flexibility, the lineup also includes the versatile StanbyME2, which enhances portability while providing the power of LG's premium visuals on a sleek, mobile touch-screen unit - ideal for families who value flexibility in their entertainment setup.

The Ramadan promotions run across LG showrooms and UAE retailers (Carrefour, Lulu, Emax, SDG), with varying end dates depending on the retailer. Customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their desired models before stocks run out. For full details, including specific pricing tiers and offer validity, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/tvs-soundbars/promotion-offers-uae.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com

