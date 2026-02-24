Set to Achieve 1st Certified AI Data Center with Liquid Cooling in Middle East

Uptime Institute, the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority, today announced that Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, has achieved the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) award for its newest 100 MW AI-optimized data center, QAJ01 -set to be the first certified AI data center with liquid cooling in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Representing the largest facility in Khazna's portfolio, this state-of-the-art development features 20 data halls, each delivering 5 MW of IT capacity, purpose-built to meet the demands of next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The certification underscores Khazna's commitment to designing world-class, resilient, and efficient data center infrastructure in alignment with the industry's most rigorous global standards.

Located in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the new facility has been designed with advanced liquid-cooling systems to support the high rack densities and thermal loads required by large-scale AI training and inference applications, while optimizing energy efficiency and maintaining operational resilience.

"Achieving Tier III Certification for our Ajman facility reflects Khazna's deep commitment to engineering excellence and operational resilience as we scale to meet the AI era. QAJ1 sets a new regional benchmark, combining high-density readiness, advanced liquid cooling, and globally certified design to support the next generation of compute. It is a strategic milestone in our mission to deliver future-ready infrastructure," said Abdulmajeed Harmoodi, Chief Technology Officer, Khazna Data Centers.

"This Tier Certification marks an important advancement for the regional digital infrastructure ecosystem," said Mustapha Louni, CBO, Uptime Institute. "Khazna's AI-optimized facility integrates liquid cooling and high-density configurations while maintaining Tier III level resilience. It demonstrates how data centers can evolve to meet the accelerating compute needs of AI without compromising reliability or efficiency."

Key highlights of the project:

Set to become the first Uptime Institute Tier Certified AI data center with liquid cooling in the region: Purpose-built for high-density AI compute environments. This further illustrates the company's understanding of Tier III criticality of resilient infrastructure to support the demanding and dynamic workload for AI.

100 MW total IT load: Engineered to support hyperscale and AI workloads at scale.

20 data halls, each with 5 MW capacity: Modular, scalable architecture enabling phased deployment and flexible operations.

Largest Khazna facility to date: Establishing a new flagship for the company's growing portfolio of world-class data centers.

Uptime Institute Tier Certified Design Documents (TCDD): Confirms the facility's design meets globally recognized standards for performance, redundancy, and resilience.

Uptime Institute's Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) is the first step in the Institute's globally recognized Tier Certification process, validating that a facility's design plans meet the requirements of its Tier Standard for Topology. The award provides assurance that once constructed, the facility can achieve the desired performance and resilience outcomes. The Khazna UAE portfolio currently consists of 30 data centers, 22 of which have achieved the Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility Awards.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. With over 4,000 awards issued in over 122 countries around the globe, and over 1,100 currently active projects in 80+ countries, Uptime has helped tens of thousands of companies optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency. For over 30 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency, which provide customers assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform across a wide array of operating conditions at a level consistent with their individual business needs. Uptime's Tier Standard is the IT infrastructure industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the design, construction, and operation of data centers. Offerings include the organization's Tier Standard and Certifications, Management Operations reviews and assessments including SCIRA-FSI financial sector risk assessment, Sustainability Assessment, and a broad range of additional risk management, performance, availability, and related offerings. Uptime Education training programs have been successfully completed by over 100,000 data center professionals, such as the much-valued ATD (Accredited Tier Designer) and AOS (Accredited Operations Specialist). The Uptime Education curriculum has been expanded by the 2023 acquisition of CNet Training Ltd.

Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Riyadh, and Singapore, and full-time Uptime professionals based in over thirty-four countries around the world. For more information, visit uptimeinstitute.com.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224185771/en/

Contacts:

Brenda South

bsouth@uptimeinstitute.com

206-706-4647