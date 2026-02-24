Finastra Teams up with CargoX to Further Adoption of Digital-at-Source Electronic Trade Documentation

The partnership reflects a significant step toward the digitization of global trade, reducing risk and improving operational efficiency and compliance

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced a strategic partnership with CargoX, a leading document transfer platform, to revolutionize global trade finance. The collaboration integrates CargoX's blockchain-secured electronic trade document (eTD) platform with Finastra's Trade Innovation solution, enabling seamless, secure, and scalable electronic document exchange across the global trade ecosystem.

By combining CargoX's platform - which supports the transfer of over 65 eTD types - with Finastra's Trade Innovation solution, clients are able to eliminate inefficiencies and embrace digital-at-source electronic trade documentation. The cloud-based solution offers sophisticated encryption, full audit trails, and fraud reduction capabilities, delivering faster processing times, enhanced document security and reduced operational costs.

Integration is facilitated through Finastra's open API and integration solution, Trade Innovation Nexus. A cloud-native approach aligns with digital transformation and sustainability goals, offering financial institutions a future-ready solution for real-time, scalable document exchange. End users also benefit from seamless integration and a drastically reduced risk of document loss, non-delivery, or damage.

"We are establishing electronic trade documents as a reliable foundation for international trade, bringing trust and scalability to the way global commerce operates," said Peter Kern, VP Commercial at CargoX. "By integrating with Finastra's Trade Innovation platform, we're bringing the power of blockchain-secured document transfer to a wider audience, helping banks and businesses reduce fraud, improve efficiency, and meet the demands of modern trade."

Anastasia McAlpine, Head of Product Management, Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra, said, "Our collaboration with CargoX reflects Finastra's commitment to driving innovation and interoperability in trade finance. Together, we're enabling financial institutions to digitize at source, streamline operations, and unlock new value for their clients, especially SMEs, through secure, scalable, and cloud-enabled solutions."

The partnership brings together Finastra's global reach with CargoX's blockchain-secured solution. The collaboration will help accelerate the digitization of trade finance and provide clients with secure, interoperable tools that support the industry's shift toward electronic documentation. This move reinforces the commitment made by member carriers of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) to issue bills of lading 100% electronically by 2030, accelerating the transition to a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable trade finance landscape.

finastra.com

About Finastra



Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn | X | YouTube

About CargoX

CargoX is one of the leading providers of blockchain-based electronic trade document solutions, enhancing trust in the digital economy. Its Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) platform enables the creation, signing and transfer of electronic trade documents, and in 2018 it facilitated the first transfer of a blockchain-based electronic bill of lading (eBL). Today, more than 150,000 businesses and organizations worldwide use the platform, having processed over ten million documents to date. For more information visit cargox.io.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-teams-up-with-cargox-to-further-adoption-of-digital-at-source-electronic-trade-documentation-302695521.html