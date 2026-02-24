Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
24.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
Applied Systems: Applied Rating Hub to Power Quote Portal for Personal Lines Panel Access

Movo Partnership provides more motor product options with access to 30+ personal lines insurers and MGAsv

Brighton, UK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Systems Europe today announced that Movo Partnership has selected Applied Rating Hub to power Quote Portal, providing its network of 300 independent brokers with instant access to insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading. Quote Portal, powered by Applied Rating Hub, will enable Movo Partnership brokers to access dozens of insurers and MGAs through a single hub, reducing the complexity of multiple integrations or portals and opening new opportunities to find the best coverage for their clients' risk. The partnership starts with delivering access to motor vehicle products and will integrate commercial vehicle products for its brokers next.

"Part of our commitment to our members is to ensure that they have access to the markets they need, but we didn't have motor vehicles products and the ability to provide access to them ourselves," said Lea Cheesbrough, CEO, Movo Partnership "With one simple connection to Quote Portal, powered by Applied Rating Hub, our network can now access a competitive panel of motor products. They now have more opportunities to win more business, without the stress of having to develop and maintain multiple direct insurer integrations."

Quote Portal, powered by Applied Rating Hub, offers a single connection to a dynamic marketplace of 30+ personal lines insurers and MGAs featuring 100+ products, enabling seamless full-cycle EDI trading across the UK insurance industry. By exchanging real-time data through a one-to-many model, Rating Hub eliminates the need for multiple insurer integrations and operational bottlenecks - helping businesses speed up market access and focus on selling products and winning clients.


"Partnerships like Movo Partnership form to give their members choice, so it's critical for them to deliver access to products at scale," said Matt Wellman, senior director of Enterprise Accounts & Insurer Relationships, Applied Systems Europe. "Applied Rating Hub consolidates dozens of insurer connection points down to one access point for personal lines rating, delivered in this case through Quote Portal, making it easy to find the right product for their client's specific risk."



The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.



Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 678-438-5093 Lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

