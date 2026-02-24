Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power will build two 1 GW solar power plants in Türkiye as part of a wider investment agreement covering 5 GW of new renewables capacity in the country.Riyadh-based energy company ACWA Power has entered into an investment agreement with Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, ACWA will develop, finance, construct, commission and operate new projects, beginning with two 1 GW solar projects, one in the Karaman province and one in the Sivas province. ACWA Power ...

