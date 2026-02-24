Simulab Corporation: Simulab Launches TraumaMan System Ultrasound Module for Realistic Trauma Training

Continuing to evolve with the standard of practice for your training.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Simulab Corporation, a leader in soft-tissue simulation for over 30 years, announced the launch of the TraumaMan System Ultrasound Module, which expands ultrasound-enabled training capabilities within its flagship trauma training platform.

Developed in direct response to feedback from the healthcare simulation community, the new module integrates ultrasound imaging into the TraumaMan System to facilitate realistic, hands-on training for critical trauma procedures. It enables learners to practice ultrasound-guided assessment and intervention within anatomically accurate, soft-tissue environments that simulate real-world clinical conditions.

The TraumaMan System Ultrasound Module supports training scenarios, including hemothorax identification and pericardiocentesis, emphasizing ultrasound's role as a critical decision-making tool in trauma care. By integrating these capabilities into an established training platform, Simulab enables programs to broaden curriculum offerings while maintaining continuity with existing TraumaMan workflows.

"Our goal is always to evolve alongside the needs of educators and clinicians," stated Stephen Hertz, Chief Commercial Officer, Simulab Corporation. "This module reflects our commitment to advancing training solutions in partnership with the simulation community, while preserving the realism, reliability, and ease of use our customers expect."

In addition to new ultrasound functionality, the module incorporates ongoing updates to Simulab's soft-tissue technology and skin tone options, supporting inclusive, high-fidelity training across product lines. Consistent with all Simulab solutions, the TraumaMan System Ultrasound Module is designed for durability, repeatable use, and seamless integration into existing simulation programs.

The TraumaMan System Ultrasound Module is now available. For more information or to request a quote, visit simulab.com or contact a Simulab Account Manager at info@simulab.com.

